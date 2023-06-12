Tax and TP Controller
Saab is looking for a Tax and TP Controller with an analytic and structured mindset, who can work independently and play an important role in the finance team supporting the Saab Group with tax compliance, tax accounting and tax reporting, and who wants to work in an international environment at a growing company with increased business complexity.
Your role
The role as Tax/TP Controller is a new role within Group Tax including tax accounting and tax reporting on a group level and operational transfer pricing work and preparation of transfer pricing documentation. You will work in close collaboration with the Transfer Pricing Manager within Group Tax and with the Group Reporting & Accounting Principles team with tax reporting.
The role as Tax/TP Controller entails tasks such as:
* Tax Accounting and Tax Reporting on Group level
* Support the project to prepare for the implementation of the Pillar Two rules in Saab 's group consolidation system
* Preparation and review of corporate income tax returns (mainly for Swedish entities)
* Perform Quarterly and yearly policy checks and transfer pricing adjustments based on analyses of financial data
* Work with transfer pricing documentation and related issues, i.e. prepare and update the Master File and the Local Files globally for the Saab Group
* Prepare and file the Group 's Country-by-Country Report
* Support group companies solving various ad hoc issues relating to transfer pricing
Your profile
We are looking for a person with an analytical mindset, together with a solid financial understanding and awareness. You are a structured, detail-oriented and self-motivated person taking full ownership of your project. You are able to work independently as well as in teams and enjoys collaboration and helping whenever needed. You demonstrate confidence, credibility and good judgement. You are curious with a desire to learn and enjoy and actively pursue opportunities for learning and development and find interest in exploring new solutions.
Other important skills for this role
* Master's Degree in Law / Finance with specialization on Tax and accounting
* A few years of transfer pricing/tax accounting experience from working at a consultancy or audit firm with specialization on tax.
* Work experience from an in-house tax function is a merit
* Experience of the finance systems UNIT4/Agresso and Oracle HFM Hyperion is a merit
* Fluent in Swedish and English, verbal and written
* Excellent skills of Microsoft Excel
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be a part of
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 19,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer, more sustainable and more equitable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems.
Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations.
You will be a part of the Group Tax team at Group Finance, reporting to the Head of Group Tax. Group Tax has the overall responsibility for direct and indirect taxes and to monitor and manage the Group's legal structure. Group Tax consists of six tax professionals (including Head of Group Tax) and one company secretary. The role is based in Linköping or Stockholm.
Group Tax's culture is characterized by teamwork, and you will have colleagues with qualified expertise in e.g. tax, accounting and compliance to be able to support the assignment. Group Tax has a good team spirit with high ceilings and a good working climate where we think it's important to have fun at work!
We look forward to receiving your application. Kindly observe that this is an ongoing recruitment process and that the position might be filled before the closing date of the advertisement. You can send us your application in either Swedish or English.
Saab is a company with a strong people-orientation. We offer a friendly work environment where we support and help each other to be at our best. Continuous learning, career & talent development and employee well-being are examples of areas where we always put the strongest effort to offer great opportunities. Ersättning
