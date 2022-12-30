Tax Analyst
Nasdaq is now looking for a Tax/Transfer Pricing Technology Analyst to join the global Tax team. In this role, you will work mainly with Transfer Pricing, being involved in implementing and improving processes and technology related to Transfer Pricing and Tax within Nasdaq.
The position is located in Stockholm, Sweden.
Nasdaq has business operations in over 30 countries, and we expand our business through organic growth and acquisitions worldwide. Being part of the international Tax team means you will work closely with colleagues in Stockholm, New York, Bangalore and Sydney as well as with the Business and Accounting teams.
About Nasdaq
Nasdaq is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services across six continents. Our technology powers more than 90 marketplaces in 50 countries.
Here, you will work for a global tech leader committed to breaking down barriers to inclusive prosperity. We see technology as a way to allow people to work together more productively and effectively by centralizing data, analytics, and market intelligence.
We're committed to building a more diverse and inclusive workforce. Not only is it our responsibility to do better, but we also need representative voices to power the fresh thinking that is vital for our business and our clients.
Role and Responsibilities
To be successful in this position, you must have an interest in data, processes and technology and like to translate that in to the exciting world of transfer pricing. You will be involved in identifying opportunities to improve processes related to tax/accounting information.
You Will Bring
Bachelor of Science degree in business administration, accounting, computer science or equivalent
2+ years of professional experience within transfer pricing, tax or financial accounting from an international organization
Expertise in Microsoft Office Products, excellent skills in Microsoft Excel
You should be an analytical and ambitious person, who can work independently
Good communication skills in written and spoken English
Would be great if you have
Proficiency with any of the accounting systems, Workday Financials or Hyperion Essbase (SmartView)
Some experience with data transformation tools such as Power BI, Alteryx
Some experience with operational tax/transfer pricing technology products such as Longview
Does This Sound Like You?
We offer a full-time position located in Stockholm, Sweden. As we will start reviewing resumes January 12th, please submit your application in English as soon as possible.
At Nasdaq, we provide our employees with the resources and opportunities they need to chart a career of achievement along with a strong compensation package that includes annual bonus opportunity, equity grants, as well as an employee stock purchase program. Nasdaq Sweden provides its employees 32 days of annual vacation (plus 1 additional flex day every two months), health insurance, career development programs, and more. We advocate flexible ways of working and have a hybrid work model.
Come as You Are
Nasdaq is an equal opportunity employer. We positively encourage applications from suitably qualified and eligible candidates regardless of age, color, disability, national origin, ancestry, race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity and/or expression, veteran status, genetic information, or any other status protected by applicable law.
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request an accommodation.
