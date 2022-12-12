Tax Advisor within Transfer Pricing | Tax
We are looking for a colleague to join the Transfer Pricing team in Sweden.
How do we deliver value for our Tax clients?
Within our Transfer Pricing team, we help multinational groups with planning, documenting, executing, and defending the pricing of their intercompany transactions. Our projects are of a very varying nature and consist of everything from simpler compliance projects to very complex restructuring projects. Being part of our team, you will learn about different industries and build an understanding of company operations and management strategies and you will get to use and develop your skills in relation to both legal and economic analysis. We offer you a place to grow and a versatile team with varying backgrounds and experiences.
Responsibilities
As an Advisor within Transfer Pricing, you'll work as part of a team of problem solvers with extensive consulting and industry experience, helping our clients solve their complex business issues from strategy to execution. Specific responsibilities include, but are not limited to:
Preparing documentation, reports, memorandums and communications
Dealing with intangible property and financial transactions
Allocation of profit to permanent establishments
Benchmarking and valuations
Educations, networks and seminars
Driving projects, both internal and external work
Developing and/or implementing tools, e.g. in preparing documentations, visualizations, calculation models and other tech initiatives
Preferred skills
We are looking for a new colleague in the range of 5+ years of working experience within transfer pricing. You should be prepared to take on new challenges, have a great interest in the customers' business and be able to apply your knowledge with a business perspective. You are a true team player with great ability to collaborate and communicate with both colleagues and clients. We want you to continue to grow within our organization and develop together with PwC!
