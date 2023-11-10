Tasting Bar Guide, part time
World Domination AB / Resevärdsjobb / Malmö Visa alla resevärdsjobb i Malmö
2023-11-10
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos World Domination AB i Malmö
The Disgusting Food Museum is an experience museum unlike any other.
Here, we take our visitors on a cultural journey through an array of dishes that might seem quirky, odd, or even downright disgusting to many, but are everyday meals to others around the globe. On that journey they will get a chance to look at, read about, smell and eventually taste some of the food - that is where YOU come in!
In the Tasting Bar, you're not just a guide; you're the adventurous captain leading our visitors through a sea of about 25 unique and eyebrow-raising flavors. Your mission? To encourage, educate, and maybe even gently dare our guests to explore these flavors while sharing the intriguing stories behind each dish. Think of it as hosting a party where the guests are just as curious and eager as you are to dive into the world of unusual eats!
Who are you?
You love to talk to people in a service setting and just naturally click with others, no matter who they are. You're the type who knows when to crack a smile with a joke or when to offer a reassuring word. All in all you are just a nice person who gets a kick out of giving other people a fun experience.
Speaking English is a must here, as we welcome tourists from every corner of the globe. If you can throw in another language or two (Swedish included), that's a bonus, but it's not a deal-breaker.
Yes, there will be moments of high tempo during the busy times so you need to be able to be comfortable in that environment. Breaktime and a healthy work environment is important for us though and so we will do our best to make sure no one is overloaded.
As for experience - honestly, it's all good whether you've got a ton or none. We're more interested in who you are and if you're up for having a great time with us. It's your personality and ability to enjoy the ride that really matter here.
What we offer
At the moment we are looking for part time workers, but depending on scheduling and vacation of regular staff we can offer more over time, especially during the summer months.
All training and education is made in house.
You will be a valued part of a multicultural, warm hearted, if sometimes a bit strange, workforce all doing our best to spread joy to people around us. We pride ourselves in not doing things like "everybody else".
To apply send an email to jobs@disgustingfoodmuseum.com
, with the subject Tasting Bar Guide and provide the following 3 things:
Tell us why you are weird.
Scenario 1, Surströmming: In front of you is a can of fermented herring (surströmming). When you open the can a heavy, putrid, all around horrifying smell fills the room. How would you persuade someone you just met to try a piece?
Scenario 2, Dial it up!: You are presenting to a group of people and suddenly you realize a few in the back are starting to fade out and lose interest. You decide you need to do something to reconnect with the ones in the back, without losing the ones in front. How would you go about it? Give concrete examples.
Can't wait to meet you and see if we can offer each other something!
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-31
E-post: jobs@disgustingfoodmuseum.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Tasting Bar Guide". Arbetsgivare World Domination AB
(org.nr 559101-3262)
Södra Förstadsgatan 2, Malmö (visa karta
)
211 43 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
Disgusting Food Museum Jobbnummer
8255240