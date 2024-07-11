Talented Java Developers with Cloud Expertise
2024-07-11
Looking for a new challenge in cloud technology? Join Nexer Group, a leading global technology company with a strong foundation in Swedish entrepreneurship. Our Java group at Nexer offers a wealth of expertise in Java development, fostering long-lasting client relationships. As a Javadeveloper in our team, you'll tackle diverse tasks alongside motivated colleagues.
Role Overview:At Nexer, we offer stimulating tasks in consulting assignments across borders, utilizing the latest technology. You'll contribute to our specialized unit's growth while honing your skills. We prioritize team development, allocating resources monthly for skill enhancement. Diversity is central to our ethos, fostering knowledge sharing across demographics. Proficiency in Swedish is required, and our base is in Gothenburg.What We Offer:- Java Competence Center- Comprehensive Training Programs- Additional Annual Leave and High Healthcare Contribution via Benify- Flexible Salary Setting- Previous Experience:We seek candidates with at least 6 years of hands-on Java development experience. Ideal candidates possess strong Java skills and proficiency in cloud technologies like AWS and Azure.Required Skills:- Java 17+- AWS/Azure- Spring Boot- Linux- DevOps- Kubernetes/Docker- Proficiency in spoken and written SwedishMeritorious Experience:- Frontend Frameworks (e.g., Angular, React)- System Integration- CI/CD Experience- DevSecOpsIfyou have a Java background but don't perfectly fit these criteria, reach out to us! We value your personal qualities as much as your technical skills.
Application Process: Express your interest by completing the application form below. Unfortunately, we are unable to accept applications via email. If you have any questions, feel free to contact our recruiter, Amanda Stenberg, at amanda.stenberg@nexergroup.com Ersättning
