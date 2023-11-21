Talent Program at Volvo Group
Kickstart Your Career with Volvo Group!
In collaboration with Nexer Tech Talent, Volvo Group are thrilled to introduce the Talent program at Volvo Group, starting in February. Launching your career through a talent program provides an unparalleled transition from academia to professional life. With Nexer Tech Talent, you're future-proofing your career!
We have 22 exciting positions available in the following areas:
• Software engineer
• Embedded Software developer
• Embedded software application engineer
• Mechanical engineering
• Verification engineer
• Design engineers
• Heating & cooling hardware engineer
• E-fan development engineer
• Controller software engineer
• Product change manager
• Coolant routing development engineer
• Cabin and engine suspension engineer
• MUC development engineer
• Electromobility engineer
• Electro magnetic design engineer
Why Become a Tech Talent at the R&D department at Volvo Group?
Volvo Group believe that electric trucks powered by energy from renewable sources are a great step towards more sustainable transportation, positive impact on fuel consumption, vehicle performance, safety and driver comfort. They provide state-of-the-art research, cutting-edge engineering, product planning and purchasing services, as well as aftermarket product support.
Talent Program: The Bridge between School and Professional Success
Nexer Tech Talent offers a smooth transition from your studies to a fulfilling career. As a participant, you will be employed by Nexer Tech Talent but have a specific role at Volvo Group. You'll join a cohort of emerging talents and embark on a customized training journey, blending daily work with skill enrichment to amplify your technical knowledge, your leadership skills, and personal growth.
During your time in the Volvo Group talent program, you'll be mentored by seasoned professionals at Volvo group, and receive dedicated guidance from a Consultant Manager at Nexer Tech Talent. With us, you're not just a consultant - you're part of a family. Attend enriching lectures, relaxed after-work events, and engaging lunch meetings. Upon completing the talent program, our goal is to welcome you to a permanent position at Volvo Group.
The program is located in Gothenburg.
Who Are We Looking For?
• Early-career professionals with a bachelor's or master's degree in computer science, software engineering, mechatronics, mechanical engineering, electrical engineering, physics, or a relevant background
• Enthusiasts in meeting new people and building your own network
• Individuals who embody a general technical interest, particularly in the automotive industry
• Fluent in english
• Possess substantial expertise in techniques from C++, C, Python, Matlab, embedded systems, Linux, electrical machines, CREO and CAD, depending on the specific role
How to Apply
The talent program starts in February and is aimed at those who have completed their education. We are continuously working with recruitment, so please submit your application as soon as possible. If you have any questions or concerns, you are welcome to contact Tech Recruiters Johanna Norman at johanna.norman@nexergroup.com
or Rebecca Eidtstedt at rebecca.eidstedt@nexergroup.com
About Nexer Tech Talent
Nexer Tech Talent specializes in ushering newly graduated tech talents from academia to professional life through our comprehensive one-year talent programs. We match these talents' unique skills, personality, and potential with roles at some of Sweden's premier companies, complemented by extensive training, mentorship, and social activities. We are a part of the Nexer Group - a tech company deeply rooted in Swedish entrepreneurship and innovation. Together, we are over 4,500 employees across 14 countries who have been helping our clients stay one step ahead strategically, technologically, and communicatively for more than 35 years.
8277290