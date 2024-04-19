Talent Program at Boeing
Kickstart Your Career with Boeing!
Are you interested in software solutions that solve some of the most challenging optimization problems in the world? Nexer Tech Talent and Boeing is starting the talent program Earn Your Wings, beginning in August 2024.
Give your career a fantastic take-off with the Earn Your Wings-program!
We have 2 exciting position available in the following areas:
Full Stack Software Developer
Software Developer
Read more about the Earn Your Wings program and the positions here.
To be a Tech Talent at Boeing
Boeing in Gothenburg (former Jeppesen Systems) is part of the Boeing Global services with around 19 000 employees worldwide. The Gothenburg office has about 350 employees from more than 35 different nationalities. A big focus is on creating diverse teams to provide the best service to their clients globally. Boeing is developing innovative products, services, and software that helps millions of passengers worldwide reach their destinations safely and efficiently.
The office has an international atmosphere based on diversity, trust, and inclusion. You will notice this culture in the dedication teams put into building the best Crew & Network solutions possible. To sustain this culture and to build effective teams, we are looking for candidates who want to be a part of their inspiring work environment.
Talent Program: The Bridge between School and Professional Success
Nexer Tech Talent offers a smooth transition from your studies to a fulfilling career. As a participant, you will be employed by Nexer Tech Talent but have a specific role at Boeing. You'll join a cohort of emerging talents and embark on a customized training journey, blending daily work with skill enrichment to amplify your technical knowledge, your leadership skills, and personal growth.
During your time in the Earn Your Wings program, you'll be mentored by seasoned professionals at Boeing, and receive dedicated guidance from a Consultant Manager at Nexer Tech Talent. With us, you're not just a consultant - you're part of a family. Attend enriching lectures, relaxed after-work events, and engaging lunch meetings. Upon completing the talent program, our goal is to welcome you to a permanent position at Boeing.
The Earn Your Wings program is located in Gothenburg.
Who Are We Looking For?
Early-career professionals with abachelor or master's degree in computer science, information technology, engineering physics, mathematics, or equivalent education.
You have a passion for improvements and innovation and enjoy problem-solving and are interested in working for a global company
Team players with good communication skills
Programming skills in C++ (or Java with deep knowledge in Object Oriented Design and Object-Oriented Design Principals), Python and Linux
Fluent in English
Previous experience from the airline industry or the Jeppesen Crew products
How to Apply
The talent program starts the 21 of Augustand is aimed at those who have completed their education. We are continuously working with recruitment, so please submit your application as soon as possible. If you have any questions or concerns, you are welcome to contact Tech Recruiter Johanna Norman at johanna.norman@nexergroup.com
About Nexer Tech Talent
Nexer Tech Talent specializes in ushering newly graduated tech talents from academia to professional life through our comprehensive one-year talent programs. We match these talents' unique skills, personality, and potential with roles at some of Sweden's premier companies, complemented by extensive training, mentorship, and social activities. We are a part of the Nexer Group - a tech company deeply rooted in Swedish entrepreneurship and innovation. Together, we are over 4,500 employees across 14 countries who have been helping our clients stay one step ahead strategically, technologically, and communicatively for more than 35 years.
About Boeing - An Equal Opportunity Employer
Boeing does not accept unlawful discrimination in their employment practices on any grounds, including but not limited to; color, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity, age, physical or mental disability, genetic factors, military and veteran status, or other characteristics covered by applicable law.
