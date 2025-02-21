Talent Manager
2025-02-21
We are seeking a dynamic and experienced Talent Manager to lead and implement talent management strategies that align with business objectives. The ideal candidate will collaborate with global and local stakeholders, oversee performance management, succession planning, and workforce development, and drive continuous improvement initiatives. This role requires a strategic thinker with strong leadership skills and a deep understanding of talent development in a global setting.
Key Responsibilities:
Stakeholder Collaboration: Engage with global and local stakeholders, including executives, to align talent management strategies with business objectives.
Performance Management: Develop and implement performance metrics, oversee performance reviews, and drive employee development initiatives.
Succession Planning: Identify critical roles, potential successors, and create succession plans to ensure a strong talent pipeline.
Workforce Development: Assess training needs and implement development programs to address skill gaps and future talent needs.
Continuous Improvement: Monitor and evaluate talent management strategies, stay informed on best practices, and make necessary adjustments.
Reporting and Analytics: Track progress, analyze data, and provide insights to measure success and inform decision-making.
Communication and Change Management: Effectively communicate initiatives and lead change management efforts for smooth implementation.
Profile Description:
Performance Management: Expertise in developing and implementing performance management systems.
Succession Planning: Experience in identifying key roles and developing succession plans.
Workforce Development: Proven track record in assessing training needs and implementing development programs.
Change Management: Experience leading change management initiatives and effectively communicating changes.
Requirements:
Education: Bachelor's Degree in Human Resources, Education, Organizational Development, or a related field.
Language: Proficiency in English.
Preferred Qualifications:
7-10 years of experience in talent management, human resources, or a related field.
Leadership experience, with a proven track record of managing teams and collaborating with senior executives.
Experience working in a global or multinational environment, with an understanding of diverse cultural and business practices.
