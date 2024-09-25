Talent Acquisition Specialist to IAR
Do you have several years of experience in Talent Acquisition? Are you passionate about technology and building strong relationships? IAR is looking for a Talent Acquisition Specialist who wants to contribute their expertise and be an important part of our
exciting growth journey.
About the Role
IAR is a world-leading provider of software and services for embedded systems development, with proprietary software solutions for security and assured quality. We are growing and need to strengthen the team with a Talent Acquisition Specialist, who will be responsible for identifying, attracting, and recruiting top candidates who can contribute to our organization 's success. You will work closely with department managers to understand their needs and develop strategies to find the right talent.
IAR is a tech company operating in a global market. You will be a part of a global HR team with broad experience, even if your focus will be in Uppsala primarily. The work is primarily office-based with some flexibility for remote work.
Responsibilities
• Develop and implement recruitment strategies to attract qualified candidates.
• Conduct interviews and assessments to ensure candidates meet our requirements.
• Build and maintain a pipeline of potential candidates for future needs.
• Collaborate with department managers to understand their recruitment needs and requirements.
• Utilize social media and other platforms to market job openings and attract candidates.
• Manage the entire recruitment process from advertising to hiring.
• Participate in and represent the company at recruitment fairs and other events.
• Analyze and report recruitment data to continuously improve processes.
Qualifications
To succeed in the role as Talent Acquisition Specialist, you have at least 3 years of experience in tech recruitment or a talent acquisition role. You have strong understanding of recruitment processes and strategies, excellent communication and interpersonal skills, proficiency in both written and spoken English and experience using recruitment tools and platforms. A bachelor 's degree in HR, Business Administration, or a related field is meritorious.
You work independently and as part of a team and you have good analytical skills and the ability to use data to improve recruitment processes. You also have a strong passion for technology and a solid understanding of various engineering roles, along with the ability to distinguish between them.
We believe that creativity is your key to success, both in how you work, how you build networks, and how you attract the best talent in the industry
What we offer
We offer you an exciting opportunity to be a part of a global tech company, operating in multiple territories. You will be the driving force behind IAR 's growth by attraction top talent and make a significant impact at IAR by recruiting the innovators of tomorrow.
About IAR
IAR Systems, founded in 1983 in Uppsala, Sweden, and provides world leading software and services that accelerate developer productivity in embedded development and embedded security, enabling companies worldwide to create and secure the products of today and the innovations of tomorrow.
After 40 years in business, our home and heart is still in Uppsala where we started, but we now serve and support our customers globally from 13 offices located in almost every time zone and in key regions. Together, we strive to deliver a secure and intelligent embedded development experience.
Application
In this recruitment process, IAR is supported by Jurek Recruitment & Consulting. Interviews will be carried out as applications are received, so please apply as soon as possible via www.jurek.se.
Please note that we do not accept applications by mail. For any questions, please get in touch with recruitment consultant Charlotta Boo at charlotta.boo@jurek.se Ersättning
