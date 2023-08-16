Talent Acquisition Specialist for a client in Stockholm
In this role as a Talent Acquisition Specialist, you will be tasked with driving and taking ownership of multiple recruitments in collaboration with the responsible manager. The customers focus will primarily be on recruiting for R&D positions, mainly in tech roles. You will need to have a comprehensive understanding of the recruitment process and provide guidance and support to managers and other stakeholders involved in the talent supply chain at Scania.
Additionally, you will also be involved in improvement initiatives within the R&D team. In the coming months, we will be implementing a new global process and HR-system. This means that you will play a crucial role in the change journey and will need to familiarize yourself with a system that is new to everyone.
Requirements:
• Minimum of 2-3 years of experience in recruitment and talent acquisition
• Strong stress management skills and excellent communication abilities when interacting with candidates, managers, and colleagues
• Bachelor's degree within HR or an equivalent (otherwise more experience within TA)
• Fluent in both Swedish and English, both written and spoken
Start: 2023-09-01
End: 2023-12-31
Deadline: 2023-08-21
Location: Södertälje
Sway Sourcing is a modern company that recruits in several industries on the Swedish labor market. We match candidates' skills and knowledge with the company's needs. Sway Sourcing has a company management and staff with extensive experience in the recruitment industry, both as owners and employees. We have a large network within the industries we specialize in and can therefore find the candidates who quickly become an asset for the companies.
