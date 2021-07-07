Talent Acquisition Specialist - Storytel Sweden AB - Ekonomichefsjobb i Stockholm

Storytel Sweden AB / Ekonomichefsjobb / Stockholm2021-07-07At Storytel we believe that powerful stories add an extra dimension to life. We offer hundreds of thousands of audiobooks and ebooks to customers in more than 20 markets, with several new markets launching in the coming year. Storytel is Northern Europe's largest audiobook streaming service and we're now looking for a Talent Acquisition Specialist to join the team! Storytel's vision is to make the world a more empathic and creative place with great stories to be shared and enjoyed anytime, anywhere by anyone.As we continue to grow, we are looking to strengthen our Global People team with an ambitious and self-motivated Talent Acquisition Specialist. Would you like to be a part of a global organization and recruit for many different countries?About the roleAs one of our Talent Acquisition Specialists, you will play a crucial part in our continuous growth and success of Storytel! In the last three years our number of employees has grown more than 400%. During the first half of 2021 we have hired 100 new colleagues and we will continue to grow at a high pace in the coming years.When working in the Talent Team at Storytel you have the opportunity to impact our future growth and how we recruit the best talent and build a diverse and inclusive workforce that will meet the needs of our organization.In your role you will support Country Managers in local markets as well as hiring managers in Global teams when they recruit new colleagues to their teams. In this role you will take full ownership for the recruitment processes, from start to finish. You will be exposed to the whole organization, and work closely with stakeholders in many different countries and teams. There will be a big variety of roles and seniority.The Talent Acquisition Team is part of our global People Team and together we support Storytellers across the world and ensure that they have an excellent employee experience and that their time at Storytel entails both professional as well as personal growth.This role will report to our Talent Acquisition Team Manager.ResponsibilitiesAs our Talent Acquisition Specialist you will;Own the recruitment processes, from start to finish and ensuring a smooth and positive candidate experienceCollaborate with Hiring Managers and Country Manager globally to meet overall recruiting goalsFollow up KPIs and measure your recruitment activities over time (for example; time to hire, cost per hire, quality of hire)Experiment with new ways to optimize our recruitment processes and internal workflows to ensure our effectiveness and a great candidate experienceEstablish and maintain meaningful relationships with hiring managers and stakeholders internallyOrganize and attend recruitment fairs and other events to attract candidates in accordance with our Employer branding strategyYour profileWe believe this role is suited for someone who has worked with the whole recruitment process for some time and is used to working closely with hiring managers to find and hire great people. The person we are looking for has a passion for the recruitment profession and for delivering top candidate experience.+ 2 years experience as a self-driven RecruiterAbility to work independently and structured as you will be managing a full cycle recruitment processData-driven mindsetStorytel is an international company and therefore it is necessary that you speak and write in English fluentlyExcellent communication skillsA candidate for this role must have the ability to manage multiple recruitments parallel and to follow through and meet deadlines.You must also have strong interpersonal skills, a genuine team-player mindset and be able to work independently. You are a driven, well-structured person with adaptability to other people's needs and at the same time as you have integrity and a believer in quality and professionalism.What we offerParticipate in developing a top-notch streaming entertainment platform used by over a million users worldwidePlenty of autonomy and responsibilityYour own yearly education budgetA workplace that values creativity and personal initiativeLimitless audio and ebooks from our own serviceAn international team of super-talented colleaguesExplore, work and implement some of the newest and hottest technologiesA company full of book loversAbility to work from any of our offices in EuropeDoes this sound like you? If you feel like Storytel is a place where you could thrive, let us know and we will contact you as soon as possible.Varaktighet, arbetstidHeltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse2021-07-07Lön enligt överenskommelseSista dag att ansöka är 2021-12-24Storytel Sweden AB5851688