Talent Acquisition Specialist
Experis AB / Personaltjänstemannajobb / Mjölby Visa alla personaltjänstemannajobb i Mjölby
2026-07-07
, Boxholm
, Vadstena
, Motala
, Haninge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Experis AB i Mjölby
, Boxholm
, Vadstena
, Motala
, Haninge
eller i hela Sverige
In Toyota Material Handling Europe, we are over 13,500 colleagues passionate about supporting companies of all sizes with todays and tomorrow's material handling challenges. Because we know that our business and our industry are essential and sometimes even critical for you, for daily life and society at large.
In our respective Headquarters in Mjölby and Gothenburg, Sweden, Willebroek, Belgium, or in our Sales companies across Europe or in our factories in France, Italy and Sweden, you can be part of an extraordinary journey. And together we will Move the world towards easy and sustainable.
The Position
Toyota Material Handling Europe is recruiting a Talent Acquisition Specialist to our People Engagement team. You will join an ambitious team working within recruitment, onboarding, leadership development, competence & talent management, diversity, equity & inclusion, and other strategic initiatives within the HR area.
In this role you will drive and develop our recruitment strategy ensuring we attract, engage, and hire the best talent, enhancing our employer brand across various forums. You will manage the full recruitment lifecycle, act as the key user of our recruitment module within the HRIS, monitor market trends and best practices and lead initiatives that continuously will improve our recruitment processes.
The role involves both strategic and operational tasks where you work closely with colleagues within People Engagement, HR and Corporate Communications as well as local HR community and other Toyota Material Handling Europe stakeholders.
Your Responsibilities:
You will be responsible for further developing and refining our recruitment process
Manage end-to-end recruitment processes across various functions and levels supporting hiring managers as well as ensuring a good candidate experience throughout the process
Monitor the Talent Acquisition field for the latest trends, refining our processes, systems and supporting tools
Build and maintain talent pipelines for current and future business needs
You will lead development projects in the field of Talent Acquisition and related People Engagement initiatives
Responsible contact for our frame agreements with external recruitment agencies
In charge of development and maintenance of our Talentsoft recruitment module (HRIS) including training our HR network and local managers as well as our LinkedIn recruiter module
Support Diversity, Equity & Inclusion initiatives within the hiring process
Generate recruitment analytics, KPI's and reports to support decision-making
Your Profile
At least five years' experience as a recruitment specialist, HRBP or similar
Relevant academic degree needed
Proficiency in full-cycle recruiting using competence-based interview techniques, tests and evaluation methods
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills with strong networking abilities
Experience working in an international, cross-functional environment
Knowledge of modern sourcing techniques, recruitment marketing, and employer branding
Experience of HRIS system management and applicant tracking systems (ATS)
Project management skills with the ability to plan, coordinate and drive talent acquisition-related projects
Fluent in Swedish and English
Our Offer
At Toyota Material Handling Europe, we're not just a global leader in a fast-moving industry - we're a team that values collaboration, growth, and making a real impact. In this dynamic, diverse, and international environment, we offer a workplace where you can thrive and bring your ideas to life.
This position will be based in our HR Department, at our European Headquarters in Mjölby, Sweden. We know how important flexibility is, so you'll have the option to work partially remotely one to two days a week.
We're committed to supporting you with an attractive benefits package and offering a healthy work-life balance. At Toyota Material Handling Europe, our culture is built around values that align with your own, where everyone's voice is heard, and your personal and professional growth is supported.
When you join our team, you'll be part of meaningful work that shapes the future of our industry. We believe in continuous learning, so you'll have plenty of opportunities to develop new skills, tackle exciting projects. It's a place where collaboration is key, and we take pride in creating a supportive and open environment for everyone.
Time for you to make a MOVE!
Your Application
Send your application, CV, and cover letter in English no later than August 23, 2026. Interviews will be conducted in late August. To apply, please click the APPLY button below.
In this recruitment process, Toyota Material Handling is collaborating with Jefferson Wells. For more information about the position or the recruitment process, please contact Hanna Lindeberg, Recruitment Consultant, at Hanna.Lindeberg@jeffersonwells.se
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Experis AB
(org.nr 556855-1104)
Svarvargatan 8 (visa karta
)
595 81 MJÖLBY Arbetsplats
Toyota Material Handling Kontakt
Contact
Hanna Lindeberg hanna.lindeberg@jeffersonwells.se Jobbnummer
9995865