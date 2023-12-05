Talent Acquisition Specialist
Who we are:
At Tobii Dynavox, we empower people with disabilities to do what they once did or never thought possible. We call this mission Power to Be You. Our assistive communication technology helps our customers express themselves, connect with the world, and pursue independence, whether through everyday activities like ordering food or extraordinary feats like running a company. Working at Tobii Dynavox, you'll become part of a team that spans the globe, with offices in the US, Sweden, France, the UK, China, and beyond.
To learn more about what we make possible, meet some of our customers or take a look at some of our products.
What you'll do:
As a Talent Acquisition Specialist based in Sweden, you will collaborate closely with hiring managers and HR partners to identify, engage, and hire exceptional individuals who align with our company culture and objectives. You will be responsible for full lifecycle recruiting and maintaining excellent relations with candidates. Your expertise in understanding both the business needs and the local labor market will be crucial in building a diverse and high-performing workforce. A wide degree of creativity, near- and long-term recruiting vision, business understanding, and personal organization is required.
Other Responsibilities:
Developing strategies to target and recruit candidate pool, using a variety of tools and techniques, including but not limited to, third-party job boards, events, networking
Building the employer brand of Tobii Dynavox further, and being responsible for initiating/coordinating and facilitating different events and in social media concerning building our employer brand
Being an expert of knowledge in all full lifecycle recruiting components including but not limited to sourcing, qualifying, networking, assessing, legal, job analysis, interviewing, wage and salary trends; and relationship management
Working with hiring managers to design and update job descriptions
Following up with candidates and hiring managers to ensure updated information on the interview process status
Developing and maintaining an excellent relationship with internal and external clients to ensure achievement of staffing goals
Communicating important employment information during delivery of employment offers (i.e. benefits, compensation, non-competition agreements, etc.)
Working with hiring managers to ensure compliance with laws and regulations
Managing current candidate activity in the Applicant Tracking System (ATS)
Managing application/resume files and retention per company policy
Other duties and responsibilities as assigned
We are looking for someone with:
Bachelor's Degree in Human Resources, Psychology, Communication, or related field. Relevant work experience is also meriting
Proven experience (3+ years) in recruitment and/or search
Strong understanding of local labor laws and regulations in Sweden
International recruitment/visa process management experience
Documented experience in behavioral interviewing techniques
An interest in driving Employer Branding concepts
Fluency in English, both written and spoken
Proficiency in using applicant tracking systems and recruitment software
Proficient in Microsoft products
Proficient user of social media regarding employer branding
Strong planning, organization, and implementation skills
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to effectively engage and build relationships with candidates, hiring managers, and team members
Strong problem-solving skills and the ability to adapt to changing business needs
Demonstrated ability to prioritize tasks, manage multiple open positions, and meet deadlines in a fast-paced environment
Ability to handle sensitive and confidential information appropriately, integrity is key
Highly motivated, conscientious individual, who is detailed and very organized
Must be able to manage competing demands, and accept criticism and constructive feedback, while being adaptable and flexible
Next Steps:
Please address your questions to Jesse Rosenthal at Jesse.Rosenthal@tobiidynavox.com
and submit your resume or LinkedIn profile through our website. We're looking forward to reviewing your application.
