Talent Acquisition Specialist
2023-01-02
Now is the chance to join IO Interactive in Malmö as our new Talent Acquisition Specialist and help us in finding the stars of our future titles.
You will get to use and learn the ins and outs of making AAA video games, and work in a team of experienced talent acquisitions specialists of the games industry. You will report the head of HR and work in close collaboration with our talent acquisition and HR teams in all 3 studios. We have a lot of fun and working with top of the line games is nothing short of amazing. We empower every member of our team, prepare to have an impact and to have plenty of opportunities to grow in your career.
Below you can see some of the tasks you will perform as a member of our team.
Please use your cover letter to tell us how you will work with recruiting in the games industry and why we should choose you as our next colleague.
What you will do:
Responsible for full-cycle recruitments from A-Z in all areas of game development; art, sound, design, programming - You own the process and your input is highly valued
Be the main point of contact for our candidates and make sure they get the best recruitment experience possible
Help organize and take part in events and campaigns aimed at hiring the best talent: university visits, career fairs, virtual fairs, and other industry events
Be an advocate and spokesperson for the culture, environment, and standards we represent as a studio
Participate in developing and maintaining collaborations with both local and international schools to ensure a strong pipeline for the future of IOI
Who you are:
Caring and service-minded. Because we want to facilitate the best recruitment experience possible.
Effortless English communication so you are ready to speak with all our passionate candidates from all around the globe
2+ years of full-cycle recruitment experience
Thorough and reliable. We will trust you to handle candidate details, numbers, and dates with precision and confidentiality, and to double-check if necessary.
Flexible and able to adjust, restart, and resume your activities according to any changes that might occur in the recruitment process or staffing plans. Things change rapidly in the games industry. We are Ninjas to adapt.
Deeply curious and a quick learner of our roles, technologies used in production, IOI's people, and culture.
We would love it if you had:
Experience from the games or entertainment industry.
A passion and/or curiosity for video games and the people who develop them.
Who we are:
We are a team, above all. If you join our studio, expect to be encouraged, listened to and have your efforts and insightful impact recognized and valued. We take pride in the friendly haven we built at IOI, and we expect you to take part in cultivating that. We are also highly international, with people from over 40 nationalities working in our offices based in Copenhagen, Malmo & Barcelona.
We also have a reputation for being a very friendly workplace with highly talented people. That is why the members we welcome in our team never fail to integrate, and are supported, valued and listened to at all steps. We are dedicated to quality and have fun while doing it. We welcome you to join us and do the same.
We are looking forward to hearing from you!
If you have any questions, please reach out to our lead talent acquisition specialist Kasper at kaspera@ioi.dk
