Talent Acquisition Partner to progressive tech-company
Academic Work Sweden AB / Administratörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla administratörsjobb i Göteborg
2023-12-16
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Kungälv
, Kungsbacka
, Alingsås
eller i hela Sverige
Are you passionate about talent acquisition and tech? Do you enjoy matching tech- pearls with company culture in terms of skill-set and mind-set? Do you want to boost your career by working with great TA professionals at a cutting-edge tech company dedicated to go towards zero, faster - meaning to end car accidents, saving millions of lives? Then it's time for you to join our client, in an exciting parental leave cover, an opportunity that will expose you to an amazing world of spearheading AI technology and Talent Acquisition in a company at the very forefront of what technology can do. No time to waist, apply today!
OM TJÄNSTEN
As a Talent Acquisition Partner, you'll have the chance to experience a multifaceted role within Talent Acquisition. You'll be part of a broader People Team, collaborating with experts in the field, and making an impact in driving our mission forward. The Talent Acquisition team belongs to the People team, just like Communications and Marketing team who you will work closely with. People also covers areas like Facility and Sustainability.
Our client work very close to the business as trusted advisors to their hiring managers across the company. They ensure a comprehensive understanding of the required skills, experience, and cultural fit for each role. They continuously refine their recruitment process to minimize time-to-fill and maximize candidate satisfaction while maintaining the highest quality of hires. They work with modern recruitment tools, and they are constantly on their toes to try new ways of doing things, especially within AI and how that can make them reach new levels of both quality and efficiency.
You are offered
• A great opportunity to take place in a fast paced and developing industry
• A welcoming and warm hearted TA-team
• Inspiring and developing environment with competent colleagues
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Drive recruitment processes end to end
• Participate in employer branding events e.g. student fairs, conferences, tech events etc. to help attract top talents, including handling the setup logistics of such events
• Recruitment and assessment and test administration
• Talent search
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Academic studies, either in HR/ behavioral science, or in technology/business
• Experience as a Talent Acquisition professional, working end-to-endwith recruitments
• Experience from the tech/IT industry
• Experience in competency based recruitment and STAR interview technique
• Experience in assessment tools
• Proficiency in English, both oral and written
It is meritorious if you have
• Proficiency in Chinese, oral and written
• Insight to Chinese social media / recruitment platforms
• Some knowledge of ChatGPT, boolean search
• Experience using LinkedIn recruiter
• Driver's license
Knowledge can be gained through education, experience or self-taught.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Innovative
• Self-developer
• Results-oriented
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Ersättning
Enligt avtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "15100529". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450), http://www.academicwork.se Arbetsplats
Academic Work Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Academic Work Sweden AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8333872