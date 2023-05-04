Talent Acquisition Partner Early Talent Programmes AstraZeneca
About AstraZeneca
AstraZeneca is a global, science-led, patient-centred biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of prescription medicines for some of the world 's most serious disease. But we 're more than a leading pharmaceutical company. At AstraZeneca, we 're dedicated to being a Great Place to Work where you are empowered to push the boundaries of science and fuel your entrepreneurial spirit. There 's no better place to make a difference to medicine, patients and society.
About the assignment
As Talent Acquisition Partner for early talent programmes you will be responsible for implementing talent acquisition strategies and overseeing recruitment into early talent programmes, including post-bachelors/ graduate programmes and postdoc programme.
You will work closely with early talent programme leads to create and implement strategies to identify, engage, inspire and recruit outstanding early talent into AstraZeneca. You will recommend and execute best in class techniques to attract, assess, select and onboard hires.
You will make connections with careers advisors and other academic stakeholders within priority academic colleges/ universities, and raise awareness of our talent programmes. This could include working with ambassadors, delivering online or in person presentations, and occasionally attending campus recruiting events. As you develop in the role you will establish yourself as a subject matter expert for early talent recruitment.
You will use applicant tracking system (Workday) and other data sources to generate insights and inform actions which support continuous improvement, and help ensure an excellent candidate experience.
Working closely with Recruitment Marketing & Employer Branding Partners, you 'll create and launch social media campaigns to help raise profile and attract interest in wide range of early talent programmes.
As a talent acquisition expert, you 'll support and coach hiring managers on all aspects of the recruitment cycle, challenging them to think broadly about how to attract and recruit diverse global talent.
Reporting into and working closely with the UK based Global Talent Acquisition Lead - Early Talent & MBA Programmes, you will be part of a small, friendly and supportive international team of recruiters focused on early talent. You 'll also have invaluable support and guidance from inclusive, diverse and expert talent acquisition teams.
About you
Essential Requirements:
• Bachelor 's degree
• Full life cycle recruitment experience
• Broad experience in using a wide range of candidate attraction channels
• Stakeholder management and relationship building skills
• Strong presentation skills
• Ability to work in a fast moving, dynamic international environment
• Customer focused, results orientated approach
Desirable Requirements:
• Experience in early talent/ early in career recruitment
• Prior experience of working with international stakeholder groups
• Advanced Microsoft PowerPoint skills
Contact details
If you have questions about the assignment or the recruitment process, you are welcome to contact responsible recruiter: Elsa Tidblom at Elsa.Tidblom@adecco.se
Welcome with your application!
