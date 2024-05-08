Talent Acquisition Partner
Sharkmob is on an epic adventure, and we want you to join us!
If you are passionate about recruitment and helping top talent find their next career move, then we have the job you've been looking for.
Sharkmob's Studio in Malmö is looking for a Talent Acquisition Partner
The games we are making, and the level of ambition we have, require a wide range of competence, backgrounds and expertise. Recruitment will always be integral to our success and the growth of our projects.
The HR Team
You will join the energetic HR Department lead by our Chief Human Resources Officer, Sophie Stakston. The team consists of eight colleagues in Malmö who are passionate about supporting the Studio when it comes to Human Resources and Talent Attraction. Within Talent Acquisition you will work together with Therese and Josefin.
The Talent Acquisition Role
In your role as a Talent Acquisition Partner at Sharkmob, you will experience a wide range of disciplines ranging from artists to designers to engineers. It will give you unique insight to a world of creativity and innovation, seeing ideas come to life through the collaboration of talented individuals. Working closely together with leads and managers you will use your expertise to support them in attracting and recruiting top talent, while also ensuring that our candidates have an outstanding experience throughout the recruitment process.
What you will do:
Own the end-to-end recruitment process, from planning and setting up the requirements, job posting, sourcing, interviewing to offer negotiation and onboarding.
Work closely and liaise with the hiring Leads and Managers to guide them throughout the recruitment process.
Oversee the relocation process of new employees moving to Malmö and ensure that they have what they need to feel welcome and settled in their new city or country.
Follow up with your new hires and evaluate their initial experience and on-boarding at the Studio and address any needs they might have.
Ensure a cultural fit among the candidates that we recruit, and that our values: Having Fun, Share the ownership and Make Smart Decisions; are shared with the candidates we intend to employ.
Stay updated on trends, data and research to make sure our process and way of working is in the forefront.
Who you are
At least 5 years of proven experience, ideally within global recruitment, with a proven track record of finding top talent for previous employers or clients.
You enjoy working in a team and are service-minded.
You have experience in using LinkedIn as a tool to source candidates.
You are a people person who loves to build strong relationships.
Experienced in working in fast paced entrepreneurial organizations.
