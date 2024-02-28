Talent Acquisition Partner

Co-Worker Technology Sweden AB / Stockholm
2024-02-28


We are currently seeking a seasoned Senior Talent Acquisition Partner to join our HR team. The ideal candidate will possess a strong background in driving the recruitment process from inception to closure, demonstrating expertise in engaging with hiring managers and stakeholders effectively.
Responsibilities
Lead end-to-end recruitment processes, from kickoff meetings with hiring managers to successful candidate on boarding.
Collaborate closely with hiring managers to understand position requirements, develop job descriptions, and create effective recruitment strategies.
Utilize various sourcing techniques to identify and attract top-tier talent, including direct sourcing, networking, and job boards.
Requirements
Bachelor's degree in Human Resources, Business Administration, or a related field.
Minimum of 5 years of experience in Talent Acquisition, with a proven track record of successfully managing end-to-end recruitment processes.
Experience working in both agency and in-house recruitment settings preferred.
Preferably experience from working with roles within finance and controlling.

Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-29
E-post: kuntal.biswas@co-workertech.com

Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Co-Worker Technology Sweden AB
111 57  STOCKHOLM

8503319

