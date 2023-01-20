Talent Acquisition Partner
2023-01-20
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Cambio Healthcare Systems AB i Stockholm
, Linköping
, Motala
, Lidköping
, Kalmar
eller i hela Sverige
Cambio is one of the Nordics' leading suppliers in e-health with a comprehensive offering for the entire health and care chain. Our e-health solutions supports health care professionals in their daily work and offer patients safer and more easily accessible care. We are proud to be an important part of Swedish healthcare. We are growing continuously and now have about 800 employees in several countries.
The position
Do you want to join our growing People Success team in Stockholm, finding and matching talents, helping us contribute to build a better society? Are you creative, curious and persistent with a passion for talent acquisition? Then we have a fantastic opportunity for you (and us)!
As Talent Acquisition Partner you will work with Cambio's recruitment processes and partnering with hiring managers to ensure we have the right hiring strategies to grow our teams. Together with the team you will have the responsibility for Cambio's talent acquisition value chain, shaping our recruiting practices as we grow as an organization.
You will work closely with our Talent Acquisition Partners and external recruitment consultants and together you will support the organization in the different parts of the recruitment cycle, from start-up request to employment, depending on our hiring managers' needs. You will work with improving processes and tools but also manage different projects such as increasing brand awareness, evaluating tools or conducting trainings for our managers. Many of our recruitments are within Tech and requires search to find the right talents, therefore search will be a natural part of yours and the team's daily work.
Aside from being part of the Talent Acquisition team, you are also part of the larger People Success team. Even though we have separate areas of responsibility, we work closely together in many aspects. We are looking for you who are humble and team-oriented, who can work independently but just like us value using our colleagues as a sounding board, for knowledge sharing and a good laugh.
At Cambio, we encourage taking initiatives that contribute to the development of the company and ourselves. For us, it is important that you should have the opportunity to grow, both as a person and as an employee. Our culture is described through the words "Trust", "Care" and "Together" which permeate everything we do.
About you
You are the type of person who takes the initiative when facing a challenge. For instance, analyzing reasons to why we are getting fewer candidates than expected for a recruitment process and then taking actions to mitigate. When you are assigned a task, we know that we can rely on you taking ownership and solving it well. You are good at prioritizing among your tasks and always strive to deliver with high quality. As you will be coaching our managers throughout the recruitment process it is important that you have a consultative approach and have the ability to set clear expectations while being supportive and professional throughout the process.
Requirements
• Experience within full cycle recruitment in Sweden (start-up meeting, writing adverts, search, interviews, reference checks)
• Experience of recruiting within IT/Tech
• Ability to communicate fluently in Swedish and in English as it is required in our daily work
It's a bonus if you have
• University degree or other Post-secondary education within relevant field
• Experience working with Teamtailor or similar talent acquisition systems
• Place of employment: Stockholm or Linköping
Scope: Full time
Form of employment: Permanent employment, 6 months trial period
At Cambio, we value a healthy work-life balance, and to encourage that we apply a hybrid working model. Together with your team you decide which days you work at the office. On the remaining days, you can work remotely from home, but you are always more than welcome to work at the office too.
We screen the applications and hold interviews continuously so please send your application as soon as possible via the link.
We encourage and eagerly welcome all applications, but we will only consider candidates who are located and have the legal right to work in Sweden. We will ask for verification during the process.
We look forward to receiving your application!
Read more about us here! (https://www.cambiogroup.com/)
