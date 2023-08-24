Talent Acquisition & People Operations Manager
2023-08-24
As a thriving SaaS startup in the climate tech space, we're on the hunt for a proactive Talent Acquisition & People Operations Manager to spearhead our recruitment efforts and foster a vibrant, engaging work culture.
You'll be Eliq's first dedicated HR hire, joining a distributed company of 50 people, and working closely with our Office Manager and the company's leadership team.
Key Responsibilities
Talent Acquisition:
Own the end-to-end recruitment process, from job posting to candidate onboarding.
Partner with department leads to identify staffing needs, refine job descriptions, and set hiring goals.
Develop and maintain a robust talent pipeline, using a mix of direct sourcing, networking events, and other channels.
Implement and continually improve recruitment processes to ensure a smooth and positive candidate experience.
People Operations:
Drive key people and culture initiatives, fostering a positive, inclusive, and high-performing work environment.
Design and optimize onboarding processes to ensure new hires are set up for success from day one
Oversee HR-related administrative tasks, such as maintaining personnel records, managing HR documents, and processing employee requests.
Partner with leadership to develop and implement HR policies that support the company's growth and cultural values.
Qualifications:
A minimum of 3 years of experience in a recruitment-focused role, preferably within the tech or SaaS sector.
Strong track record of attracting, hiring, and retaining top talent.
Proficiency in designing and executing efficient onboarding programs.
Solid understanding of HR practices and employment legislation
Exceptional organisational and interpersonal skills.
Willingness to relocate to Gothenburg if currently based elsewhere.
About Eliq
Eliq is a leading company in the energy insights space, serving 25+ utilities across 11 European markets. Founded in 2015, Eliq has over 50 employees and offices in Sweden, the UK and Lithuania, and is committed to improving the way energy is used in everyday life. Our products monitor and automate energy use and are specialised in turning vast amounts of energy data into customer value, enabling energy providers, banks and other businesses to build digital products like apps, and end-users to avoid wastage of household energy and fast-track the planet's transition to net zero.
