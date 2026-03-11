Talent Acquisition & Employer Branding Lead
Looking for a workplace for the future? At Telenor, you own your career. Here, you'll have the opportunity to make the most of your dreams and expertise while contributing to technological innovations that are barely even imagined today. Innovations that we know will change the map for how we communicate and live our connected lives in the future. Are you looking for a workplace where you can make a difference in what matters most - relationships between people? Then you are welcome to Telenor.
We are now looking for Talent Acquisition & Employer Branding Lead to join our People and Culture team.
How you'll make a difference with us
As our Talent Acquisition & Employer Branding Lead, you will play a key role in shaping how Telenor Sweden attracts, engages, and onboard the talent that drives our business forward. You will join a passionate and collaborative People team that works closely with the entire organization to build a modern and insight driven talent experience.
In this role, you are responsible for the priorities and operational delivery of our Talent Acquisition team, ensuring high quality recruitment processes across all business areas. You will align recruitment planning with business needs, driving KPI follow up and improving processes and tools practices together with the talent acquisition team. You will also run your own end-to-end recruitment processes as a talent acquisition partner. While the role has no direct managerial responsibility, you will act as the team's strategic and operational lead-setting the direction, driving performance, and enabling continuous improvement.
You will own and evolve our EVP, develop structured activation plans, and secure a consistent employer brand across social media, career pages, events, and all recruitment materials. Internally, you will help build engagement and strengthen our employee experience through initiatives that make our culture visible and tangible.
Finally, you will lead the development of the new-hire experience, ensuring it is engaging, inclusive, and aligned with Telenor's culture and EVP.
This is a role where you will have real impact - shaping how Telenor shows up as an employer, how we attract and recruit talent, and how we build an employee experience that supports our culture and future ambitions. Are you the one we're looking for?
We need someone who's always on their toes! You have a genuine desire to learn and develop so we can continue to meet our customers' ever-changing needs - today and tomorrow.
For this position we are looking for you who have:
• Solid experience (+5 years) in talent acquisition and employer branding.
• Strong project leadership and stakeholder management capabilities.
• Experience from working in a modern ATS system, such as Teamtailor
• Curiosity and fluency in AI, combined with experience in optimizing AI-driven recruitment tools and approaches that enhance efficiency and candidate experience
• Strong communication skills in Swedish and English.
• Analytical skills and used to work with establishing and following up on KPIs
• Ability to work both independently and collaboratively in a fast-paced environment.
• Experience in recruitment marketing, content creation, or events.
• Certification in AON assessment tool is considered a plus Our promise to you
We are better together.
Here, you'll be part of a family-like and inclusive culture, built on strong shared values and leadership that empowers you with both trust and confidence. We believe in enabling each other to act and make decisions, while always having each other's backs through ups and downs.
We support relationships and societies.
Telenor plays a vital role in society, giving your work a greater purpose. Every day, we create value for millions of people and maintain a customer-first approach where human relationships are at the heart of everything we do.
We make room for life.
Work from home up to two days a week, if your role allows it. The rest of the time, we create magic together at the office. Leadership based on trust and flexible working hours helps you balance work and life. We support you through every stage of life with our benefit package, including collective agreements, occupational pensions, wellness allowances, and customized insurance solutions tailored to your needs.
We invite you to a career in motion.
Your development is at the center of our culture. We dedicate at least 40 hours per year to deepening your expertise, explore new areas, and develop in your role. Through Telenor Academy and other learning initiatives, you'll have the tools and freedom to advance your career. If you want to broaden your horizons, we are present throughout the Nordics Apply today!
Will you take the next step in your career with us? We look forward to your application! We review applicants on an ongoing basis, so don't wait-reach out today.
If you have any questions or want to know more, feel free to contact the hiring manager Petter Carlström at petter.carlstrom@telenor.se
Last application date is 29th of March 2026. Please note that we cannot accept applications via email.
Good to know
