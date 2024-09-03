Talent Acquisition Marketing Specialist
Your campaigns bring the right people in the right place.
By creating desirable solutions and great experiences that enrich people's daily lives and the health of our planet, we want to be a driving force in delivering enjoyable and sustainable living. We go to work every day determined to shape living for the better - for our customers and for the health of our planet.
For that, we employ great people from a wide variety of backgrounds - not just because it's the right thing to do, but also because we believe that diverse perspectives make our business stronger and more innovative. If you share our values, come find your place in our global community. Meet us on @lifeatelectrolux and career.electroluxgroup.com to learn more.
You will be based in Stockholm in a modern office setting in our multinational and diverse HQ. This is a permanent, fulltime position with a generous vacation day scheme. Our teams work on a hybrid workplace model.
The position reports directly to the Group's Global Talent Acquisition Director and is part of the Center of Excellence.
In collaboration with our business customers, Talent Acquisition Partners, and Group Employer Branding you create and implement programs across Europe and APACMEA to attract the right target groups in all relevant channels fueling our talent pipelines with the skilled people that make our company successful today and in the future.
We are looking for an experienced specialist who plans, executes and deploys programmatic Talent Marketing strategies based on Electrolux Group's business strategy and following our corporate EVP and brand guidelines.
This is the right role for a seasoned Marketeer open to learn all about the Talent Acquisition process, the hiring funnel, candidate segments and markets in our industry.
Your main tasks:
You transfer our business strategy into holistic Talent Marketing strategies for dedicated target groups in the Commercial and Tech area across Europe and APACMEA.
You master all tools needed to create compelling content in print and virtual assets (videos, career page, Social Media) for dedicated target groups.
You plan our targeted career events program, steer central external suppliers and support our TA Partners to locally execute career events.
In collaboration with the Talent Acquisition Partners, you initiate talent pipelining campaigns in our Candidate Relationship Management system and create dedicated landing pages on our career site.
You will liaise with Global Employer Branding to author the career content on recruiting-related company profiles and pages, for example in LinkedIn and on the Group's career page.
You initiate ambassador programs, lead deployment projects and share and educate our Talent Acquisition, People and Business functions on HR Marketing and Employer Branding related topics.
You support budgeting and related business cases to plan targeted investments.
Qualifications:
You ideally come from an operational Employer Branding or Social Media Marketing background with affinity to Talent Management and talent attraction.
You are experienced in steering Marketing agencies, managing Marketing budgets and can set the right KPIs to continuously track the ROI and support investment cases with Marketing analytics.
You have solid Marketing and Communications skills in all relevant digital communication platforms, with knowledge of google adwords, SEO, and website management tools.
You have excellent English language skills with a strong storytelling capability with the right tone for diverse target groups.
You have a collaborative, supportive and roll-up-your-sleeves attitude and can navigate between different stakeholder groups.
You are creative, show initiative and work in a structured way to meet deadlines and manage various projects in parallel.
Benefits:
You will enjoy free beverages in our offices. We have a gym and regular yoga classes. Our office restaurants serve healthy and daily fresh food, and we provide all employees with public transport tickets, both at subsidized prices. Så ansöker du
