Talent Acquisition/HR Manager - Airmiz AB - Administratörsjobb i Stockholm
Talent Acquisition/HR Manager
Airmiz AB / Administratörsjobb / Stockholm
2021-04-06
Airmee is a well-capitalized start-up that is looking for an extremely driven Talent Acquisition/HR Manager that will work at the intersection of product development and marketing strategy.
Airmee is one Europe's fastest growing startups focusing on fast and convenient deliveries for e-commerce and other businesses. Our technology that optimizes our logistics fleet in real-time is based on our world-leading research at KTH allows us to do this more cost-efficiently and environmentally sustainably than anyone else.
Role overview
This is a unique opportunity to work with everything people-related to empower the employees at one of Europe's' fastest growing logistics startups. As the Talent Acquisition/HR Manager, you will find, attract and hire the best people for Airmee. You will also manage people processes such as onboarding and training, align people strategies with business goals as well ensure that employees feel that our workplace maximizes their potential and development.
Since this is our first role in a future People team, you will have a broad range of tasks and responsibilities that involves everything from recruitment, performance management, HR administration, and strategic projects to build a world-class organization. We're a flexible remote company that constantly changes every few months due to our growth, which requires moving fast and being creative.
You are passionate about people's growth and development and understands how it relates to driving the business towards its goals. In this role, you'll own the whole employment cycle from identifying candidates to offboarding people. The role therefore requires an excellent ability to communicate the benefits of working at Airmee and attracting talent in both tech, sales, logistics operations, customer support, etc. from around the world.
So, what will you do?
Manage end-to-end recruiting process including; talent research, sourcing, candidate assessment and management, offer recommendations, negotiation and acceptance
Develop and employ effective sourcing strategies that deliver strong and diverse talent for current and future needs
Work with all the teams at Airmee to support process improvements and share knowledge between them
Develop and implement various performance routines, metrics, processes and programs to evaluate performance, employee engagement and receive feedback
Various administrative tasks related to the people management and office, such as providing equipment, office-related matters, vacation policies, issues relating to regulations of work environment, etc.
Be knowledgeable about Airmee and why people should work here, and if needed communicate on matters relating to people management to external partners, customers and stakeholders
What're we looking for?
A minimum of 2 years experience in full-cycle recruiting
Experience in talent development is a plus
Experience and passion for inclusive recruiting
Experience recruiting for a high volume and variety of roles and levels
Experience sourcing passive candidates via LinkedIn Recruiter
Disciplined organizational skills - you'll need to prioritize and manage tens of ongoing processes and projects simultaneously at a fast pace
Strong communication and interpersonal skills, with track record of building positive relationships
Ability to prioritize shifting demands in a fast-paced and sometimes ambiguous environment
Grit: Never hesitate to roll up your sleeves and be hands-on to get stuff done
Bachelor's degree required
At Airmee our vision is to optimize all the logistics in cities to make it more environmentally sustainable while providing the best delivery experience in the world.
You will be working with a diverse group of talented, motivated, smart, and interesting co-workers. Being part of a startup in its growth phase you will have the opportunity to influence the culture and build a team around you. You will also have a lot of freedom in how to execute tasks.
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-06
Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-09-23
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Airmiz AB
Jobbnummer
5672053
