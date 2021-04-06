Talent Acquisition/HR Manager - Airmiz AB - Administratörsjobb i Stockholm

Airmiz AB / Administratörsjobb / Stockholm2021-04-06Airmee is a well-capitalized start-up that is looking for an extremely driven Talent Acquisition/HR Manager that will work at the intersection of product development and marketing strategy.Airmee is one Europe's fastest growing startups focusing on fast and convenient deliveries for e-commerce and other businesses. Our technology that optimizes our logistics fleet in real-time is based on our world-leading research at KTH allows us to do this more cost-efficiently and environmentally sustainably than anyone else.Role overviewThis is a unique opportunity to work with everything people-related to empower the employees at one of Europe's' fastest growing logistics startups. As the Talent Acquisition/HR Manager, you will find, attract and hire the best people for Airmee. You will also manage people processes such as onboarding and training, align people strategies with business goals as well ensure that employees feel that our workplace maximizes their potential and development.Since this is our first role in a future People team, you will have a broad range of tasks and responsibilities that involves everything from recruitment, performance management, HR administration, and strategic projects to build a world-class organization. We're a flexible remote company that constantly changes every few months due to our growth, which requires moving fast and being creative.You are passionate about people's growth and development and understands how it relates to driving the business towards its goals. In this role, you'll own the whole employment cycle from identifying candidates to offboarding people. The role therefore requires an excellent ability to communicate the benefits of working at Airmee and attracting talent in both tech, sales, logistics operations, customer support, etc. from around the world.So, what will you do?Manage end-to-end recruiting process including; talent research, sourcing, candidate assessment and management, offer recommendations, negotiation and acceptanceDevelop and employ effective sourcing strategies that deliver strong and diverse talent for current and future needsWork with all the teams at Airmee to support process improvements and share knowledge between themDevelop and implement various performance routines, metrics, processes and programs to evaluate performance, employee engagement and receive feedbackVarious administrative tasks related to the people management and office, such as providing equipment, office-related matters, vacation policies, issues relating to regulations of work environment, etc.Be knowledgeable about Airmee and why people should work here, and if needed communicate on matters relating to people management to external partners, customers and stakeholdersWhat're we looking for?A minimum of 2 years experience in full-cycle recruitingExperience in talent development is a plusExperience and passion for inclusive recruitingExperience recruiting for a high volume and variety of roles and levelsExperience sourcing passive candidates via LinkedIn RecruiterDisciplined organizational skills - you'll need to prioritize and manage tens of ongoing processes and projects simultaneously at a fast paceStrong communication and interpersonal skills, with track record of building positive relationshipsAbility to prioritize shifting demands in a fast-paced and sometimes ambiguous environmentGrit: Never hesitate to roll up your sleeves and be hands-on to get stuff doneBachelor's degree requiredAt Airmee our vision is to optimize all the logistics in cities to make it more environmentally sustainable while providing the best delivery experience in the world.You will be working with a diverse group of talented, motivated, smart, and interesting co-workers. Being part of a startup in its growth phase you will have the opportunity to influence the culture and build a team around you. You will also have a lot of freedom in how to execute tasks.Varaktighet, arbetstidHeltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse2021-04-06Lön enligt överenskommelseSista dag att ansöka är 2021-09-23Airmiz AB5672053