Talent Acquisition Coordinator - North & Central Europe
FlexLink AB / Administratörsjobb / Göteborg
2023-01-16
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos FlexLink AB i Göteborg
About Coesia
Coesia is a group of innovation-based industrial and packaging solutions companies operating globally, headquartered in Bologna, Italy, and fully owned by Isabella Seràgnoli.
Coesia's companies are leaders in automation solutions for multiple industries, ranging from automated processing and packaging machinery, testing and vision systems, to digital printing technologies, factory flow solutions and precision gears.
Our customers include leading players in Consumer Goods, Healthcare & Pharma, Tobacco, Ceramic Tiles, Luxury Goods, Aerospace, Racing & Automotive, Electronics.
Coesia has 141 operating units in 35 countries, a turnover of about 1.9 billion euros and over 8,000 employees.
About the role
As a Coesia Talent Acquisition Coordinator, you will be responsible for the recruitment and selection of junior and senior profiles, both nationally and internationally, across several Coesia organizations in Europe (namely: Sweden, Poland, Germany, Switzerland, UK, Netherlands).
You will both coach and support a team of Talent Acquisition Specialists and autonomously manage full cycle recruitment projects. In this role, you will report directly to the group Talent Acquisition Manager.
Responsibilities include but are not limited to:
Collaborating with HR Business Partners and Line Managers to collect and understand recruiting needs and handle related recruiting projects.
Conducting autonomously the full cycle of the assigned recruitment processes and managing recruiting projects allocation within the assigned team, providing reporting and keeping track of the assigned team's KPIs.
Defining sourcing and selection strategies according to the requested profiles, choosing and activating the correct source channels.
Supporting decision making processes on recruitment through market insights and data.
Leading a series of projects aimed at nurturing the company Talent pool and attracting the best talents, also through employer branding and strategic hiring initiatives.
Updating the ATS according to the ongoing selection processes, making sure it is always up to date and handled as per group guidelines and in compliance with GDPR.
What you need to be successful
You are a Talent Acquisition professional with a relevant track record of success in recruiting for structured, international firms.
You can interact with stakeholders at different organizational levels, being able to apply a hands-on approach while keeping a "helicopter view" on the processes at the same time.
You are a team player, willing to coach others and act as an enabler for your team's success.
You do care about accuracy and on-time delivery of the assigned tasks.
You are energetic, committed, and able to transfer your can-do attitude to your colleagues.
You are fluent in English and Swedish; proficiency in other languages will be considered as a plus.
Experience either in large industrial companies with an established talent acquisition function or in international executive search firms will be considered as a plus.
Experience with OEM and automated machinery industry recruiting will be considered as a plus.
Our offer
For this position, we offer a permanent, full-time contract.
Among other benefits, we offer:
Flexible working hours
Hybrid remote working model
Collective agreement (incl. pension contribution)
Medical insurance
Wellness allowance (4000 SEK/year)
Parental pay
Profit sharing
ATK (Arbetstidsförkortning)
Parking onsite and great connection by train/tram/bus, etc.
Coesia is an equal opportunity employer and embraces diversity and inclusion.
