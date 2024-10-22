Talent Acquisition Consultant Stockholm
Sway Sourcing Sweden AB / Administratörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla administratörsjobb i Stockholm
2024-10-22
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sway Sourcing Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Södertälje
eller i hela Sverige Publiceringsdatum2024-10-22Arbetsuppgifter
For our client we are looking for Talent Acquisition Consultant who will be responsible for support two separate teams with the administration and management of consultant-related processes. The assignment starts 11 of November 2024 and last until 30 april 2025. The clients office is located in the heart of Stockholm.
Key Responsibilities
• Keep accurate and updated records of consultant contracts and other associated documents.
• Monitor activities to ensure adherence to company policies and internal legal standards.
• Address and resolve queries from hiring managers regarding consultant engagements
• ServiceNow administration of consultant contracts, including updates, renewals, and terminations.
• Support the delivery of critical regulatory project activities
Competencies Required
• High attention to detail
• Ability to work in fast-paced environments, with regularly changing priorities
• Collaborative team player, with creative problem-solving skills
• A positive 'can-do' attitude
• Previous experience to contingent labor processes or other relevant people-centered activities would be highly advantageous
We are looking forward to read you application!Om företaget
Sway Sourcing is a modern company that recruits in several industries on the Swedish labor market. We match candidates' skills and knowledge with the company's needs. Sway Sourcing has a company management and staff with extensive experience in the recruitment industry, both as owners and employees. We have a large network within the industries we specialize in and can therefore find the candidates who quickly become an asset for the companies. Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "1089". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sway Sourcing Sweden AB
(org.nr 559360-7517), https://swaysourcing.com/ Arbetsplats
Sway Sourcing Kontakt
Adina Brokvist adina@swaysourcing.com Jobbnummer
8970658