WHAT WE DO
At Stratiteq we help companies and organizations in becoming sustainable data-driven businesses. We do this by delivering technology and strategy implementations. We purposely choose projects that make an impact, both for our customers, our partners and for society. Our primary focus are companies within Healthcare, Real Estate and Public Transport.
Our way of working is mainly in the form of inhouse team deliveries. We consider ourselves a community of strategy and technology craftspeople and we value our team efforts highly. We use platforms such as Microsoft Azure, AWS, Dynamics 365, Qlik, and Power BI, to name a few. Regarding our custom development deliveries, we primarily work with C#, .NET, React and Vue.
Since of 2021 Stratiteq has been a part of Aricoma, a large player in the European IT-market, this gives us an opportunity to tap into a broader competence sharing context within an international organization.
WHY CHOOSE STRATITEQ
Our three core values are competence, business focus, and passion. Simple as that. You'll get a benefits package focused on your development and well-being. It includes a personal yearly competence budget, a healthy work-life balance policy, and an extensive health check-up. We are proud of the different skills and characters of all our coworkers, and we look forward to getting to know yours too.
THIS IS THE JOB
As a Talent Acquisition Assistant, you'll have an important role to supporting the People & Culture team in finding new colleagues. You'll be responsible for searching candidates within the Tech/ IT area, such as Software Developers, Data Engineers, Project Managers and Business Consultants.
You will assist our Talent Acquisition Specialists in different matters connected to the recruitment process, such as search and contact candidates, phone interviews, administrate pre- and onboarding. We put a big effort into the candidate experience.
Having a creative and inspirational environment is important for us at Stratiteq and as a part of the People and Culture team you'll also be involved in working with Employer Branding tasks.
In this role you get to work in a smaller company with the flexibility that comes with it, whilst also being a part of an international context and all the competence exchange therein. We're really excited about all the positive aspects that comes with the future collaborations with our sister companies. All of this whilst working in the ever-changing industry that is Tech.
THIS IS YOU
To succeed as a Talent Acquisition Assistant at Stratiteq, you keep an open mind and stay curious. You learn from others and share experiences. We work together and really take pride in the team effort.
We believe that you have the ambition to work with recruitment within IT in the future. You find the field exciting and want to learn more about searching and sourcing. If you have experience from the tech industry that's an advantage.
You are a social person that likes to communicate with people, enjoying being a part of a team and collaborating with others. At the same time, you take responsibility for your own work and aren't afraid of taking own initiatives. Stratiteq is dynamic and it's preferable if you like when things are flexible and that you can quickly adjust and prioritize for new conditions.
Other requirements you'll need:
• An ongoing education within HR, Behaviour science, Tech or any other relevant field
• Comfortable in English and Swedish both spoken and written
This position gives you a great opportunity to join an exciting journey together with ambitious, driven, and fun people. During your studies, you will work one day a week, followed by full-time work during the summer. Once graduated, our ambition is to welcome you to the team as a Talent Acquisition Specialist.
CONTACT US
We process the applications on an ongoing basis, which could mean that the process ends before the final application date, so don't wait to apply.
If you have any questions or care for more information, don't be a stranger. Our Talent Acquisition Specialist Tove is happy to help.tove.holen-franzen@stratiteq.com
0732-57 50 90
