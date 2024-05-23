Taekwondo instruktör
2024-05-23
MUDO Academy is growing and we are looking for experienced top quality Taekwondo instructors. The job is full time with strong possibilities for personal development and career.
Job description
Taekwondo teaching 100%
Traditional Taekwondo teaching all ages from children of 3 years
Competition teaching on top level in Poomsae to our Poomsae competition team
Demonstration teaching on top level to our Performance Team
Competition teaching on top level in Kyorugi to our Kyorugi competition team
Qualifications
University degree from a Taekwondo University (Preferably)
Extended experience in competitions (Poomsae, Kyorugi or Demonstration) with medals from championships
Extended experience in teaching at Taekwondo schools
ABOUT MUDO ACADEMY
MUDO Academy is Swedens oldest Taekwondo school, founded 1975. MUDO Academy mission is Building Future Heroes. Our ambition is to give world class level Taekwondo education with highest quality and greatest joy for all ages.
Our Poomsae competition team is undefeated in Sweden with extended medals at championships.
Our Kyorugi competition team was top-3 in Sweden and No 1 in Stockholm 15 years ago. We aim to restart our Kyorugi team with high goals.
We are the largest and fastest growing Martial Arts School in Sweden with 1400 active members at two full time centers, one in the Stockholm city and one in east Stockholm suburb Sickla.
Team MUDO consists of quality driven people with strong loyalty and strong family values. We work hard but have great fun and always support each other to reach both our personal goals and MUDO Academy 's goals. Så ansöker du
E-post: jpl@mudo.se
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Mudo AB
Mudo Odenplan
Founder & CEO
Jipyo Lim jpl@mudo.se 0735343334
