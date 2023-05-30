Tactical Buyer to GPV Västerås!
GPV Sweden AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Västerås Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Västerås
2023-05-30
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos GPV Sweden AB i Västerås
We are looking for a Tactical Buyer that are improving material availability and optimizing purchasing flow, managing material cost, and providing input to demand planning. Also, implementation of project procurement within assigned projects.
You can add value by:
Secure material availability and proactive avoid material shortage risks.
Follow component inventory and initiate corrective actions.
Manage Customer controlled materials and LTB/customer consignments.
Analysis of E&O for pilots and prototypes and material availability
Management of material costing and deviation, purchasing and monitoring of materials for pilots, prototypes, ramp up production and After Sales.
Source & negotiate new components for local unique suppliers and manufacturers.
Support in demand planning, rescheduling, and financial forecast process.
Project material management to achieve successful PTT, NPI, ECO, Ramp-down and ramp-up.
You will collaborate with Operational Buyers, Buyers, Project Managers, Account Managers, Operations (Supply Chain, Manufacturing, Logistic), Global Procurement, Finance, All support functions, Suppliers.
Monitor suppliers & related KPIs. Collaborate with suppliers to obtain the best possible performance.
We are already waiting for you to take our projects to the next level!
GPV is the second largest European company in electronics manufacturing (EMS). It is formed by Enics and GPV which merged in October 2022. GPV has 19 production facilities and 11 offices on 3 continents and 7500 employees globally.
We offer electronics manufacturing and a wide range of related services to blue-chip companies representing industrial technology, construction technology, the transport sector, measurement and control, clean tech, medical technology and high technology for the consumer market.
We believe that results are created by people. We are determined to make GPV a great place to grow both personally and professionally. Across different time zones and specialist areas, we strive to exceed expectations and deliver excellence. Our goal is to create value in everything we do - for both our customers and each other.
Accelerate your career and achieve more with GPV!
This position is located in Västerås, Sweden.
What should describe you?
Work experience in procurement or related fields. Preferably from manufacturing industri.
Degree in Engineering, Economics, Logistics or equivalent work experience.
Good contract & negotiation skills.
Project management experience.
You are a driven person with strong analytical skills and a result-oriented approach to solving problems and delivering to target.
Team player with collaborative skills and knowledge of international business environment.
Good communication skills. English and Swedish, verbal and written.
Proficiency with MS Office and Excel is a strong advantage.
Is this a challenge you would like to take as your next career step? Please apply by filling the application form and sending your CV and cover letter in English. We are looking forward to your application!
If you have any questions, please contact us: Recruiting Manager Peter Bergvall, +4672-553 23 54 peter.bergvall@gpv-gropu.com
Union Representatives: Sveriges Ingenjörer: Christian Allard+46 765 369 387; Unionen: Patric Lundh, +46 21 179 320. All other questions can be directed to People Partner People Partner Ulrika Holmgren +4670-971 31 39. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare GPV Sweden AB
(org.nr 556666-1509)
Kontraktsvägen 1 (visa karta
)
721 36 VÄSTERÅS Jobbnummer
7834024