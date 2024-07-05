Tableau-developer to tech-company!
2024-07-05
Do you want to be part of a modern employer that cares about its employees? At our client, a sustainable work life is a priority and they offers teamwork, strong customer focus, and technical challenges. Does this sound like you? Apply now!
OM TJÄNSTEN
The responsibilities include managing, further developing, and creating new reports and data sources in Tableau Desktop in collaboration with our clients existing Tableau developers and data warehouse team. It also involves managing Tableau Server, enhancing automation for Tableau Server for tasks such as extract loading and publishing using PowerShell, and providing user support on handling, interpretation, and statistics.
You are offered
• Flexible working hours
• A healthy corporate culture focused on sustainability in the workplace and the value of doing your best
• A fixed monthly salary through Academic Work and new, modern offices at Skanstull
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Active management of Tableau Server and its content.
• Development of reports and data sources in Tableau Desktop.
• Interpret business requirements into appropriate implementations and provide feedback on requirements.
• Drive improvement proposals for the delivery of statistics to unemployment insurance funds on both large and small scales.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Extensive experience with Tableau Desktop and Tableau Server. (This skill needs to be clear in your resumé)
• Development of complex metrics.
• Performance optimization for loading times.
• PowerShell.
• Experience using tabcmd and tsm for scripting jobs in Tableau Server.
• Knowledge of various Tableau APIs.
• Experience with Tableau's PostgreSQL database.
• Proficiency in spoken and written English.
It is meritorious if you have
• Experience with ReqTest and Jira
• Proficiency in spoken and written Swedish is a plus, since many clients are Swedish-speaking
_A requirement to move forward in this process is to have great experience and knowledge within Tableau. This experience needs to be *clarified* in your resumé. _
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Ersättning
