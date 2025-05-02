TA Selection & Assessment Senior Expert (763015)
Ericsson AB / Administratörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla administratörsjobb i Stockholm
2025-05-02
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ericsson AB i Stockholm
, Sundbyberg
, Sigtuna
, Gävle
, Örebro
eller i hela Sverige
Grow with us
About this opportunity:
Join us on a truly transformative venture! Are you an expert in Selection and Assessment? Do you have experience as an Industrial/Organizational/Occupational/Business Psychologist (or equivalent)?
What kind of team would you join? A small, ambitious and trailblazing global Center of Excellence team of approximately 4 subject matter experts around the world. We mostly work together virtually.
What you will do:
As part of our new Global Selection & Assessment Center of Excellence (CoE), you will design and create selection and assessment methodologies and frameworks to a global standard with some local nuances, and you will work with other CoEs to ensure the applicable behaviors and skills are feeding into the interview forms, scorecards and that the right assessment tests are chosen, when applicable. You will drive a significant cultural change in the way we interview and test for behaviors and skills and in how we drive accountability for selecting quality talent who perform well and have high job satisfaction. You will also drive predictive analytics on people and tools to use when persuading and influencing stakeholders and be a guiding expert on the latest research in this space.
What can we offer you?
Challenging, transformational Selection and Assessment work
Challenging and complex stakeholder management
Global (mostly virtual) collaboration and team work
Career Development: We will define this together. At Ericsson there are many opportunities to stretch, both within and outside of your daily role. We will form Annual and Quarterly goals together, including for development.
This role is also about bringing, and growing, your knowledge about external industry best practices in the Selection and Assessment arena, so there will be the opportunity to 'get out there' to learn and network to drive continuous improvement and innovative solutions. At Ericsson, you can make your career your own.
The skills you bring:
Minimum of 3 years of progressive experience in selection and assessment, talent acquisition, Industrial/Organizational/Occupational Psychology or equivalent.
Proven track record of developing and executing successful selection and assessment methodologies and frameworks, in a complex, global organization.
Strong understanding of selection and assessment metrics and deep analytics, with the ability to translate data insights into tangible actions and visualizations.
Excellent creative and interpersonal skills, with the ability to inspire and influence cross-functional teams and senior leadership.
Passion for diversity, equity, and inclusion, with a commitment to fostering an inclusive workplace where all employees feel valued and empowered to contribute their best.
Self-driven and motivated in a virtual team environment.
Exceptional communication skills, both written and verbal.
Bold ideas and a passion for cultural change.
Ability to balance long-term strategic objectives with short-term execution priorities.
Why join Ericsson?
At Ericsson, you 'll have an outstanding opportunity. The chance to use your skills and imagination to push the boundaries of what 's possible. To build solutions never seen before to some of the world's toughest problems. You 'll be challenged, but you won't be alone. You 'll be joining a team of diverse innovators, all driven to go beyond the status quo to craft what comes next.
What happens once you apply?
Click Here to find all you need to know about what our typical hiring process looks like.
Encouraging a diverse and inclusive organization is core to our values at Ericsson, that's why we champion it in everything we do. We truly believe that by collaborating with people with different experiences we drive innovation, which is essential for our future growth. We encourage people from all backgrounds to apply and realize their full potential as part of our Ericsson team. Ericsson is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer. learn more.
Primary country and city: Sweden (SE) || Stockholm
Req ID: 763015 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ericsson AB
(org.nr 556056-6258)
Torshamnsgatan 23 (visa karta
)
164 40 KISTA Arbetsplats
Ericsson Jobbnummer
9317222