TA Global Operations Manager
2023-06-15
We are a family of brands - H&M, COS, Monki, Weekday, & Other Stories, H&M Home, ARKET and Afound, driven by our desire to make great design available to everyone in a sustainable way. Together we offer fashion, design and services, that enable people to be inspired and to express their own personal style, making it easier to live in a more circular way.
We aim to be the best employer around, looking after and caring for all our colleagues. When you start a career with us, there's no limit to where it can take you. We will trust you with great responsibility from the start, encourage an entrepreneurial spirit and reward a passionate mindset. Welcome to a dynamic workplace where you contribute by being yourself.
Job description:
Are you a talented and experienced HR professional with a passion for driving innovation and optimizing talent acquisition processes? We are seeking a highly skilled TA Global Operations Manager to join our team. As the TA Global Operations Manager, you will play a crucial role in leading and coordinating the strategic direction of our Talent Acquisition (TA) initiatives on a global scale. If you thrive in a dynamic environment and possess a deep understanding of TA subject matter, we want to hear from you!
Responsibilities:
TA Innovation & Improvement Projects management:
Own and drive the TAGO roadmap creation and daily management, aligning with the Global TA strategic direction.
Ensure alignment and optimization of the TAGO roadmap with the TA regional teams' roadmaps.
Supervise and support the full lifecycle of all Innovation & Improvement projects within the roadmap, from staffing to monitoring and continuous improvement.
Facilitate collaboration with Talent Centers of Excellence (COE) and HR areas for cross-functional project implementation.
Provide regular progress reporting on roadmap, OKRs, KPIs, and metrics.
Stay updated on TA and talent market trends, bringing relevant insights to the TA Leadership team.
TA Community listening, planning, and change management:
Develop methodologies for listening and monitoring TA needs and internal compliance across regions.
Collect and analyze information on areas of common opportunity across the TA community to align future direction.
Coordinate roadmap planning and execution for the TA teams, ensuring alignment with the TAGO and Talent COE roadmaps.
Support the design and implementation of change management strategies for network-wide project adoption.
Staff Responsibility:
Ensure labor law compliance for all reportees, addressing employee experience across various aspects.
Facilitate the goal setting and planning process for reportees' learning and development, fostering their professional growth.
Provide coaching based on job performance and development goals to support reportees' professional development.
Manage performance, competence, and salary review processes for reportees.
Qualifications:
Deep subject matter expertise in Talent Acquisition (TA).
Proven experience in strategic planning design.
Strong workshop planning and facilitation skills.
Familiarity with design thinking and incubation processes.
Proficiency in Agile methodologies, including roadmaps, backlog management, and ceremonies.
Demonstrated ability in full life-cycle project delivery.
Excellent team management skills.
Experience in network engagement and management.
Proficient in change management methods.
Strong data analytics and reporting capabilities.
Familiarity with performance measurement techniques.
Ability to design and facilitate training programs.
Exceptional written and visual communication skills.
Additional Information
This is a full-time position based in Stockholm
If you feel that your experience, skills and ambitions are right for this role, please send your resume in English (no need for cover letter)
At H&M Group we strive to have a fair and inclusive recruitment process. Why kindly ask you to not attach cover letter in your application as they often contain information that can easily trigger unintentional biases.
We look forward to receiving your application!
H&M Group is committed to creating a Diverse & Inclusive environment and we are actively looking for qualified candidates irrespective of race, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religion, national origin, disability or age.
