T-Kartor is looking for a Requirements Analyst
2023-12-12
Are you our next Requirements Analysts?
T-Kartor is a growing and innovative company with a global footprint. Our success is largely due to our highly skilled colleagues, strong culture of striving to succeed and of allowing ourselves to constantly break new ground. We are currently developing systems and chart production lines for the Norwegian Defense, Swedish authorities and large cities such as London, Paris and New York.
About the position
The role of a Requirements Analyst is very broad, which means that the assignments can look quite different, but basically it is about helping the clients to transform ideas and strategies into effective and flexible IT solutions.
As a Requirements Analyst you are responsible for identifying, defining, documenting and clarifying requirements from users as well as external and internal clients.
You will work closely with the product owner and in close dialogue with the rest of the team in the form of developers, UX, testers, architects, etc.
Communicating the requirements and ensuring that they are understood and agreed by all the project stakeholders is a vital part. Communicating requirements involves creating, presenting, and distributing the requirements artifacts, such as specifications, diagrams, or user stories. The requirements analyst needs to have good presentation, writing, and collaboration skills.
About your profile
You communicate successfully with all stakeholders
As an individual you are curious and solution oriented
Relevant academic education or equivalent experience
Long experience of documenting requirements in the form of use cases/user stories
Good oral and written proficiency in Swedish
We prefer that you have a developer background.
It is just as important that you are suit for us as it is that we suit you. Do you think that sounds interesting?
Submit your application today and become part of our team!
Are we a match?
Apply by sending your CV to us at recruit@T-Kartor.com.
We apply continuous selection and close the ad after the position is filled.
About us
At T-Kartor, we have combined cartography, GIS and programming expertise since 1985, to create and maintain geographic information, maps and charts. T-Kartor works with agile software development and can provide technology as a licensed or cloud solution. Read more about T-Kartor as an employer on our career page where you find more about our work culture, opportunities and benefits. Så ansöker du
