Systemutvecklare till Castra väst - Castra Group AB - Datajobb i Göteborg
Systemutvecklare till Castra väst
Castra Group AB / Datajobb / Göteborg
2020-08-25
Till vår kund i Västerås söker vi en systemutvecklare. Detta är en uppdragspecifik annons och det är viktigt att man uppfyller alla "ska-krav"
We are looking for a Senior DevOps Engineer with Azure or AWS and AzureDevOps competence and knowledge. We believe the suitable candidate would have the following:
We believe you have:
At least 3 years of relevant experience from Dev Ops
A strong passion for working with technology and a desire to learn and improve your knowledge
A technical education at university or college level, or equivalent work experience
Experience in debugging performance problems in a production environment
Experience in reading, understand and analyzing server logs
Experience in building scalable systems
Experience in some of the techniques we use (see below)
Passion for software development, scalable architecture and product building
Care about code quality, testing and automation
A sense of humor, and humility
It is great if you have experience with:
Automation, configuration management, CI/CD, monitoring
Working with distributed systems
Building modern high performing web-services
Hosting on Azure or a similar cloud platform
Using Azure DevOps products
Debugging performance bottlenecks
Database modeling and performance analysis
Network design or troubleshooting
Configuration of Continuous Deployment solutions
Metrics based alerting
Containerization
Container orchestration
Building system integrations
Kubernetes, Azure Function, Service Fabric
build the CI/CD pipeline using mature tools such as Azure DevOps or Team City and Octopus
Ensure Automation in both application level using (unite testing, Data Testing and Integration testing etc.),
best practices in coding for all the development teams using multiple frameworks such as dotnet core
ensure that our software products are running smoothly, efficiently, and reliable in our environments and allow scalability when needed
