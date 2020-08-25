Systemutvecklare till Castra väst - Castra Group AB - Datajobb i Göteborg
Systemutvecklare till Castra väst
Castra Group AB / Datajobb / Göteborg
2020-08-25

Till vår kund i Västerås söker vi en systemutvecklare. Detta är en uppdragspecifik annons och det är viktigt att man uppfyller alla "ska-krav"

We are looking for a Senior DevOps Engineer with Azure or AWS and AzureDevOps competence and knowledge. We believe the suitable candidate would have the following:

We believe you have:

At least 3 years of relevant experience from Dev Ops

A strong passion for working with technology and a desire to learn and improve your knowledge

A technical education at university or college level, or equivalent work experience

Experience in debugging performance problems in a production environment

Experience in reading, understand and analyzing server logs

Experience in building scalable systems

Experience in some of the techniques we use (see below)

Passion for software development, scalable architecture and product building

Care about code quality, testing and automation

A sense of humor, and humility

It is great if you have experience with:

Automation, configuration management, CI/CD, monitoring

Working with distributed systems

Building modern high performing web-services

Hosting on Azure or a similar cloud platform

Using Azure DevOps products

Debugging performance bottlenecks

Database modeling and performance analysis

Network design or troubleshooting

Configuration of Continuous Deployment solutions

Metrics based alerting

Containerization

Container orchestration

Building system integrations

Kubernetes, Azure Function, Service Fabric

build the CI/CD pipeline using mature tools such as Azure DevOps or Team City and Octopus

Ensure Automation in both application level using (unite testing, Data Testing and Integration testing etc.),

best practices in coding for all the development teams using multiple frameworks such as dotnet core

ensure that our software products are running smoothly, efficiently, and reliable in our environments and allow scalability when needed

