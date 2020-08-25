Systemutvecklare till Castra väst - Castra Group AB - Datajobb i Göteborg

Prenumerera på nya jobb hos Castra Group AB

Castra Group AB / Datajobb / Göteborg2020-08-25Till vår kund i Västerås söker vi en systemutvecklare. Detta är en uppdragspecifik annons och det är viktigt att man uppfyller alla "ska-krav"We are looking for a Senior DevOps Engineer with Azure or AWS and AzureDevOps competence and knowledge. We believe the suitable candidate would have the following:We believe you have:At least 3 years of relevant experience from Dev OpsA strong passion for working with technology and a desire to learn and improve your knowledgeA technical education at university or college level, or equivalent work experienceExperience in debugging performance problems in a production environmentExperience in reading, understand and analyzing server logsExperience in building scalable systemsExperience in some of the techniques we use (see below)Passion for software development, scalable architecture and product buildingCare about code quality, testing and automationA sense of humor, and humilityIt is great if you have experience with:Automation, configuration management, CI/CD, monitoringWorking with distributed systemsBuilding modern high performing web-servicesHosting on Azure or a similar cloud platformUsing Azure DevOps productsDebugging performance bottlenecksDatabase modeling and performance analysisNetwork design or troubleshootingConfiguration of Continuous Deployment solutionsMetrics based alertingContainerizationContainer orchestrationBuilding system integrationsKubernetes, Azure Function, Service Fabricbuild the CI/CD pipeline using mature tools such as Azure DevOps or Team City and OctopusEnsure Automation in both application level using (unite testing, Data Testing and Integration testing etc.),best practices in coding for all the development teams using multiple frameworks such as dotnet coreensure that our software products are running smoothly, efficiently, and reliable in our environments and allow scalability when neededVaraktighet, arbetstidHeltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse2020-08-25Lön enligt överenskommelseSista dag att ansöka är 2021-02-11Castra Group AB5332956