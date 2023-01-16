Systems Specialist To Swep International
Poolia Sverige AB / Datajobb / Landskrona Visa alla datajobb i Landskrona
2023-01-16
, Svalöv
, Kävlinge
, Helsingborg
, Bjuv
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Poolia Sverige AB i Landskrona
, Svalöv
, Kävlinge
, Helsingborg
, Bjuv
eller i hela Sverige
SWEP is an exciting, growing company dedicated to meeting the energy challenges of the world by developing, manufacturing, and selling energy-efficient heat transfer solutions. We offer more than just a job. We offer the opportunity of a career with no boundaries and the chance to make an impact - locally and globally. We are striving towards record-breaking growth. We want people that think like an entrepreneur, have an open mind, care about the environment, and want to inspire and be inspired.
SWEP is now recruiting an analytical and proactive Systems Specialist. The position is based in Landskrona. Would you like to work in a successful and expanding company focusing on digital transformation and product configuration within SWEP R&D? Then this full-time position could be of great interest to you.
Please apply as soon as possible.
About the position
As a Systems Specialist in R&D you will be a part our team that are responsible for deliverables within our digital platform. You are offered a challenging and developing position in an international environment.
You will work closely with our system owners, to develop functionality, to train our users and to execute our deliverables.
Initially, depending on your previous experience, you will focus on the Oracle product configurator or CAE / PDM. You will later also work with PIM, Printing & Label systems and various SQL based internally developed tools.
You will report to the Design Director.
Your profile
You probably have a Bachelor's, Master's degree or the equivalent knowledge within the fields of computer science, information technology, engineering or information system.
Previous experience of working with ERP / Product Configurator, PDM, PIM, Printing & Label systems, CAD / CAM / FAE, other engineering software and/or SQL is very valuable.
Some of the software solutions that we are currently running are Oracle EBS, Teamcenter PLM system, Inventor and Catia.
Today, you are probably working in a similar position within a manufacturing company, at a management consultant agency or IT consulting services firm.
You are fluent in English and Swedish, written and spoken.
We are searching for a person with excellent analytical och problem solving skills. You also should be a person who enjoys being self-driven and work well with goal-oriented tasks. You will work within in a team and are used to collaborate well with others, but you also enjoy working independently. You are professional and well-structured.
About the organisation
At SWEP, we believe our future rests on giving more energy than we take - from our planet and our people. That's why we pour our energy into leading the conversion to sustainable energy usage in heat transfer. Over three decades, the SWEP brand has become synonymous with challenging efficiency.
SWEP is a world-leading supplier of brazed plate heat exchangers and prefabricated energy transfer stations for HVAC and industrial applications. With over 1,000 dedicated employees, carefully selected business partners, global presence with production, sales and heartfelt service, we bring a level of expertise and customer intimacy that's redefining competitive edge for a more sustainable future. SWEP is part of Dover Corporation, a multi-billion-dollar, diversified manufacturer of a wide range of proprietary products and components for industrial and commercial use.
SWEP is close to its customers, with representation in more than 50 countries and its own dedicated salesforce in more than 20 countries. Production units in Sweden, USA, Malaysia, Slovakia and China make it possible to serve customers all over the world. The company is part of the global Dover Corporation.
Please visit https://www.swep.net/
for further information about the group. Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "67264". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Poolia Sverige AB
(org.nr 556426-7655), http://www.poolia.se Arbetsplats
Poolia Malmö AB Kontakt
Peder Bjursten peder.bjursten@poolia.se 073-944 54 60 Jobbnummer
7348607