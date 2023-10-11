Systems Programmer
2023-10-11
Who are Programmers at Liquid Swords
Programmers at Liquid Swords thrive on complex technical challenges in video games. They join a community of multi-functional thinkers that consider several angles of a solution and represent the bastion of effective code and modern game tech.
How Systems Programmer contribute at Liquid Swords
Systems Programmers assure that performance, stability, and platform specific opportunities are met. Solving complex technical challenges through performant code and engineering techniques. How we design and architect our game is a huge component and we use Unreal Engine 5 and C++ to achieve our technical goals.
Is this you?
Have experience from at least one shipped title on Consoles from start to finish.
A programmer with experience in C++ game development on a AAA title tailored towards Systems and Engine Programming.
Have an understanding of technical challenges in game development and how Systems and Engine Programming contributes to the project, and team.
You enjoy the technical challenges of game development - not limited to hardware, pipeline improvements, controllers, memory allocation, and more
Ability to write readable, stable, and performant C++ code.
Founded in 2020, Liquid Swords was established to be purposefully raw and dismantle the silos of game development so that we empower our people to achieve amazing results.
We are cultivating a culture and offering an environment that truly nurtures creativity. Liquid Swords share a common understanding - original ideas inspire great games, and great games are built by remarkable teams. Ersättning
