Systems Manager

Företagsbeskrivning
AFRY är ett ledande europeiskt företag med global räckvidd inom teknik, design och rådgivning. Vi accelererar omställningen mot ett hållbart samhälle.
Vi är 18 000 hängivna experter inom infrastruktur, industri, energi och digitalisering, som skapar hållbara lösningar för kommande generationer.Publiceringsdatum2023-10-20Beskrivning av jobbet
Role purpose
We are currently seeking a System Manager for our global FP&A team in Business Line Engines. The Financial Planning and Analysis function is responsible for developing financial plans, supporting decision making through financial evaluation, reviewing financial results, managing financial risk and ensuring financial control within Engines. Key to this is to enable professional management reporting and analysis of Engines performance through Financial and SIOP systems. The TM1/Planning Analytics System Manager is responsible for systems and improvements/automations within Finance. The role should also provide partnering to functions within area of responsibility and ensure that the system and interfaces reflect consistent best practice for the processes.
Key responsibilities Act as a business partner to optimise the value the organisation takes from the system Support leadership to design processes that embed the tools into the day-to-day operations of the business, engaging all key functions and stakeholders Key person in Engines global ESIOP project and implementation Process mappings of new processes and build activities Responsible/ownership for TM1/Planning Analytics (used in Actual-/Budget- and Forecasting processes) in Trollhättan (local site) and participating in various global initiatives within this field Driving automation Design, build and test using Cognos TM1/PA - including dimensions, cubes, input forms, business rules, business process flows, security profiles, transformation and conversion rules, logic scripts Member of Global CoEs for Financial reporting, Onestream etc Support Business Intelligence and planning processes/projects within Engines and have a key role in ongoing global processes regarding TM1/PA Close cooperation with IT Function
Qualifications/ Experience/ Skills/ Profile Ability to work well in a fast-paced and collaborative team that is responsive and resultsoriented. Expert level of TM1/PA (System architect) Strong skills in Business analythics and Reporting Experience from and understanding of Finance and Business processes Excellent data processing and analytical skills Connects and builds strong relationships with others, demonstrates emotional intelligence and an ability to communicate clearly Experience of SAP (ERP) and OneStream (Business Consolidation) is considered an additional qualification Bachelors degree in Business Administration, System Development/ Information System, Finance or equivalent professional experience Fluent in written and spoken Swedish and English Great consideration will be given to your personal suitability for the position! We look forward to receiving your application. Interviews will be ongoing continuously during the application period, so please send your application as soon as possible! In order for our recruitment process to take place in a structured and qualitative manner, we only accept applications through our recruitment tool Careers. In connection with our recruitment process at GKN, we have taken part in recruiting and marketing channels. We therefore reject all contact from recruitment sites, media sales or similar companies.
Ytterligare information
Detta är ett Hyrköp dvs. man börjar hos AFRY som konsult för att efter ett år flyttas över till kunden om allt går enligt plan.
