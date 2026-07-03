Systems Engineer, Staff
Qualcomm Auto Ltd Sweden Filial / Datajobb / Linköping Visa alla datajobb i Linköping
2026-07-03
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As a leading technology innovator, Qualcomm pushes the boundaries of what's possible to enable next-generation experiences and drives digital transformation to help create a smarter, connected future for all. As a Qualcomm Systems Engineer, you will research, design, develop, simulate, and/or validate systems-level software, hardware, architecture, algorithms, and solutions that enables the development of cutting-edge technology. Qualcomm Systems Engineers collaborate across functional teams to meet and exceed system-level requirements and standards.
Preferred qualifications:
Master's Degree in Engineering, Information Systems, Computer Science or related field.
8+ years of Systems Engineering or related work experience.
4+ years of Automotive systems and associated standards (e.g. ISO26262, ISO21434).
3+ years of experience working in a large matrixed organization.
2+ year of work experience in a role requiring interaction with senior leadership (e.g., Sr. Staff level and above).
Principal duties and responsibilities
Overseeing, planning, tracking, and structuring various tasks within system team.
Collaborates with own team and other teams to complete project work, including implementing, testing features, and verifying the accuracy of systems.
Applies and leverage advanced Systems knowledge and experience to design, develop, simulate, and/or validate systems-level software, hardware, architecture, algorithms, and solutions while ensuring system-level requirements and standards are met.
Develops and analyzes system level design including requirements, interface definition, functional/performance definition, and implementation of a new system or modification of an existing system.
Performs complex functional analysis to drive requirements and specifications and to define and align with standards for hardware and software.
Develops new and innovative ideas (e.g. IDFs) for a product or feature area.
Drives triage of complex problems at the system level to determine root cause and presents results of testing and debugging to internal and external stakeholders.
Perform safety analysis and identify impacts on the system.
Level of responsibility
Works independently with minimal supervision.
Provides supervision/guidance to other team members.
Decision-making may affect work beyond immediate work group.
Requires verbal and written communication skills to convey complex information. May require negotiation, influence, tact, etc.
Has a moderate amount of influence over key organizational decisions (e.g., is consulted by senior leadership to make key decisions).
Tasks do not have defined steps; planning, problem-solving, and prioritization must occur to complete the tasks effectively Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Qualcomm Auto Ltd Sweden Filial
(org.nr 516413-6862), https://www.qualcomm.com/
Datalinjen 3 C (visa karta
)
583 30 LINKÖPING Arbetsplats
Linköping Jobbnummer
9991458