Systems Engineer, Packaging Solutions to Ecolean
Ecolean produces innovative lightweight packaging and filling equipment for liquid food, primarily in the dairy and beverage industry. With a strong focus on the Asian markets, Ecolean has operations in China, Vietnam, Indonesia, South Korea, Malaysia as well as Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Mexico, Oceania and Germany. The head office is located in Helsingborg, Sweden together with two of the production facilities. Ecolean was founded in 1996 and today collaborates with some of the world's leading consumer food brands.
EcoVadis, a provider of sustainability ratings, rates Ecolean as Platinum, top 1% of over 90,000 assessed companies. Read more about our world class sustainability at our website www.ecolean.com.
Are you thrilled about working across systems, stretching from material, converting, filling machines to packaging solutions? Are you also passionate about lowering the carbon footprint? Come join a fast-growing innovator and producer of lightweight packaging solutions! Ecolean is looking for a Systems Engineer to strengthen their Technology & Research department in Helsingborg.
This is the story of a company on a mission to provide the world with safe and convenient packaging solutions for liquid food with minimal environmental impact. With a vision based on less, designed to save on nature's resources while ensuring the highest possible food safety, Ecolean has found a way of producing lightweight liquid food packages, that not only keep food safe, but also minimise resource-use and ultimately the carbon footprint. With headquarters in Helsingborg and production sites in Sweden, China and Pakistan, the innovator and producer employ more than 450 people.
About the role
As our Systems Engineer you will work across systems, stretching from material, converting, filling machines to packaging solutions. It will be a technically challenging role where you will set standards and ways of working within systems engineering. You will drive, and be part of, development projects targeting global markets.
As Systems Engineer you will handle both technical and management process within systems engineering, thus working interdisciplinary with activities such as defining, building, and maintaining our systems holistically over their life cycles.
You will be analyzing and eliciting customer needs and required functionality early in the development cycle by breaking down and define technical requirements. You will proceed with design and system validation while considering the system lifecycle, including system architecture ownership and concept selection. You will keep track of, and follow, the total cost of ownership at a system level simultaneously managing stakeholders involved. You will work closely with specialists within verification, automation, and mechanical engineering.
You will be part of Technical Management within Technology & Research and frequently interact with stakeholders from Product Management, Services and Production.
Who are you?
We are looking for a Systems Engineer with experience from working with TCO, Requirement Management, Risk Management as well as Verification and Validation. We think you have a M.Sc. in Systems, Control & Mechatronics, Mechanical Engineering or related field, and experience from all phases of product development. To be successful in this role you need to have great project management skills as well as being structured and analytical.
Since the customer is at the core of our business, we appreciate a holistic view and a business-oriented mindset. Solid ability to write and communicate in English is a must. Fluency in Swedish is an advantage. As a person you should be a curious and communicative team-player. With the ability to challenge and inspire people, you are well equipped for this mission.
Committed people with different experiences work at Ecolean, the common thing is that we are all proud of the product and the value our solution provides to the end user as well as the environment. Are you our next System Engineer? We will be happy to talk to you.
Contact
In this recruitment process, Ecolean AB collaborates with Mpya Sci & Tech. For questions about the position, you are welcome to contact Talent Advisor Johanna Engblom on +46 (0)733 200 900. Please send in your application through www.mpyascitech.com
no later than December 17. Curious about Ecolean and the position? Maybe want to learn more about Ecolean's core value statement: We are brave. We are innovative. We create less. Welcome to contact us.
About Ecolean AB
