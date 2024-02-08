Systems Engineer, Group Digital, Ingka Group
Ikea It AB / Datajobb / Älmhult Visa alla datajobb i Älmhult
2024-02-08
, Osby
, Östra Göinge
, Ljungby
, Markaryd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ikea It AB i Älmhult
, Helsingborg
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
WHY WE WILL LOVE YOU
We are currently looking for a Systems Engineer that would like to be a part of the storage and data protection transformation journey on IKEA that will enable the new Digital IKEA.
At Storage and data protection team we are working with the core IT infrastructure that support IKEA services and co-worker with state-of-the-art storage and data protection solutions. We operate on a global basis throughout 5 datacenters and hundreds of distributed sites.
REQUIREMENTS
We need you to have several years of experience within enterprise data protection and/or storage technology. You have experience of taking business requirement from concept to a complete product for the consumers.
We would love if you have good knowledge of working within an agile organization and team and you would need to have good knowledge in working within a hybrid cloud environment.
We value the IKEA values! In this role we trust that you have a great drive to fulfill our mission statement, can inspire other and take lead of yours and the team's development. Since this is a global team with coworkers in USA, Sweden, India and China and great communication skills is essential and fluent in English.
It 's essential that you have broad knowledge in the following areas
Agile work methodology and supporting tools like Jira
Data protection platform
Block, file, object storage & SAN
Storage and data protection-related monitoring and reporting tool
YOUR RESPONSIBILITIES
You will be working physically and/or virtually in fully empowered and agile teams. Together with the Service Manager, Engineering Managers and Senior System Engineer you will create, maintain, and promote the roadmap, ensure optimized service offering based on the latest technologies and drive a competitive advantage for our consumers.
Be a leader and apply and adhere to the digital engineering best practices with an agile development approach.
Be the technical resource in your area of responsibility and support current and future business within Digital IKEA.
Deliver infrastructure through automation and with self-service capabilities for efficiency, availability, and usability.
Do continuous improvements and innovation within this area.
Participate in the implementation of new technologies and infrastructure projects.
TOGETHER AS A TEAM
The team is a versatile technical group of 10 people with a lot of experience, located over the whole globe within the area of storage and data protection. We provide resilient storage and data protection solutions for customers, retail, warehouses and coworkers. The team is working close with the other team in the service area such as compute, facility, and automation team.
We are passionate about develop and maintain core infrastructure capabilities to the many people by finding smarter, more resilient, and automated ways of working.
We value team players who is used to work in agile and pragmatic way, We are motivated by leading your own development and inspired by succeeding as a team. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-18
E-post: linn.hallberg@ingka.ikea.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Systems Engineer". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ikea It AB
(org.nr 556322-9540)
Ikeagatan (visa karta
)
343 81 ÄLMHULT Arbetsplats
Ikea It Aktiebolag Jobbnummer
8455838