Systems Engineer, Group Digital

WHY WE WILL LOVE YOU
We are looking for a passionate Systems Engineer who strives for engineering excellence and excels in constantly changing environments. You are excited about systems architecture, modern technologies (SD-WAN, network security, automation, cloud connectivity), and innovative ways of working (cross-functional, autonomous, agile) and you want to take part in shaping the future of IKEA!
As a person you have a proven ability to develop high-quality digital services using and applying good practices. You have a curious nature, and actively acquire new knowledge and skills, using them to champion new methods and processes to improve performance. At the same time, you are happy to share your knowledge and help everyone around you to grow as individual engineers and strong engineering teams.
You will become part of the Connectivity WAN team and contribute to the growth of the area. We are on a journey to continue developing and optimising our SDWAN network that is reliable, scalable, quick time to market, cloud-enabled, secure and meets with business needs.
REQUIREMENTS
To succeed as a Systems Engineer, you will ideally have experience in several of the following areas:
• Extensive experience and knowledge of operating large networks built with SD-WAN technology. Knowledge of Versa is of advantage.
* Extensive knowledge of network technologies (e.g., IPDEC, VXLAN, MPLS, MP-BGP, BGP, OSPF, QoS) and TCP/IP model.
* Experience with monitoring, network diagnostic and network analytics tool
* Experience with network architecture and services to support modernisation and optimisation of SDWAN services
The Systems Engineer we are looking for should have:
* High attention to detail in everything you do
* Passion for operational excellence and an interest in development processes
* Passion for technology and wwillingnessto learn and to share
* Good communication skills and ability to collaborate with different teams, stakeholders, and suppliers
* Minimum 5 years of experience ina related area
YOUR RESPONSIBILITIES
You will be a part of the team responsible for designing and delivering wwell-designed secure and scalable SDWAN services to support consumers across IKEA digital groups.
Among many tasks you will:
• Develop and operate a SDWAN network with more than 650 sites.
* Continuously develop and improve our SDWAN environment to deliver better user experience while having cost-consciousness in mind.
* Improve the monitoring service to achieve proactiveness and minimise disruptions to the SDWAN services
* Develop integration tools in an enterprise environment for this platform
* Be part of/lead troubleshooting sessions with other infrastructure teams to resolve critical incidents
* Be prepared to dig deep into our technology stack and have a lot of fun on the way
TOGETHER AS A TEAM
We're a small team consisting of around 6 people. We are quite autonomous, self-organising, and self-sufficient in many ways, which means part of our daily work is to define how we get things done together. We are based in southern Sweden in two locations, and we have a hybrid work policy.
We are passionate about our consumer needs and value development speed and fast feedback, and we are responsible for the things we build throughout the whole life-cycle, which means operations is an important part of our work.
QUESTIONS AND SUPPORT?
The role is based in Helsingborg or Älmhult and you will report to the Engineering Manager of the Connectivity WAN team.
If you have any questions about the recruitment process, please reach out to tech recruiter Ashurina Aorahim at ashurina.aorahim@ingka.com
.
We will be interviewing continuously and are looking forward to hearing from you!
