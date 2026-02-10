Systems Engineer
Are you an experienced and curious Electrical & Electronics, System engineer with a passion for technical solutions? Do you like understanding and exploring new domains in product development and sharing your passion with your colleagues? Good, then continue reading, we have a great opportunity for you.
REQUIREMENTS
• Be the expert of the assigned End User Functions and related use cases.
• Knowledge of the writing high level requirements.
• Automotive domain knowledge.
• Knowledge about vehicle feature roadmaps.
• Ability to develop and manage requirements using requirement management tools.
• Ability to analyze and solve complex problems.
• General knowledge of vehicle development and verification.
• ISO26262 (FuSa/ HARA), Cyber security (TARA) knowledge is a must, as you will be working closely with our FuSa and CS teams to drive these for your functions.
• SystemWeaver knowledge is a must
• Preferably knowledge of the Vector tools.
• Worked in Jira, and been part of Agile WoW.
This role further require you to work with non end user functions, such as system functionality.
RESPONSIBILITIES
• Develop, manage and own the End User Function Requirements for all variants, use-cases and applicable regulations. All phases of the function life cycle should be considered.
• Global responsibility for commonality and reusability of the functionality between products, brands and markets.
• Participate in balancing and handshake of the high level and feature requirements related to the End User Function.
• Responsible for breaking down feature requirements into End User Function requirements.
• Review, handshake and secure commitment with all stakeholders for the End User Function Requirements.
• Communicating all changes regarding scope and functional variants of the End User Function with the End User Function architect for approval.
• Evaluate and review applicable function concepts.
• Plan and participate in quality and safety ensuring activities, including screening
Lead the work with Hazard Analysis, Functional safety Concept, and Safety Case including associated reviews and independent assessments. Så ansöker du
