Systems Engineer
2025-01-07
Flightradar24 is the world's most popular flight tracking service. Millions of people use our website and mobile apps every day.
In addition to our systems and cloud infrastructures we operate a globally distributed network of 40,000 Raspberry Pi-based radio receivers, feeding real-time aircraft data into our platform.
We're now looking for a talented and driven Systems Engineer who is well versed in system administration, modern private cloud, and automation. We are investing into an open-"hybrid multi-cloud" platform and we want to own, operate and develop our own infrastructure. With big focus on OpenStack and Kubernetes.
In our new on-prem platforms we are also using fully flexed L3 fabrics with BGP as the underlying routing protocol. This allows us to anycast our systems for greater scale when traffic ramps up 10 times without notice.
Does this sound exciting and want to know more? Apply and join us for a coffee. We are located in central Stockholm.
What you'll do
Maintain and evolve our system infrastructure based on a private cloud environment as well as AWS and Azure cloud services
Standardize and automate the provisioning of infrastructure resources via Infrastructure-as-Code, orchestration, and configuration management
Optimize the reliability and performance of on-prem and cloud infrastructure
Contribute to and support scaling out of infrastructure and services to cloud platforms
Interact closely with our developers to deliver a highly performant and reliable live production platform, and investigate production issues for continuous improvement
Be part of developing our future private cloud based on open technologies like OpenStack, Ceph, and KVM, and integration with public clouds
Over time work with much of our tech stack, including: Debian Linux, Ansible, Terraform, Docker, MySQL, Redis Cluster, RabbitMQ, Kafka, Haproxy, Nginx, Cloudflare, AWS, Azure, Datadog, Jenkins and Kubernetes
Develop and maintain new tooling to replace existing SaaS like Datadog
Minimize cloud exposure towards hyperscalers like AWS and Azure
Who you are
Extensive professional experience in Linux system administration and operations, preferably on large-scale low latency systems
Hands-on experience with service orchestration, containerization, automation, scripting, configuration management
Passionate about high performance computing and want to modernize and optimize our infrastructure for the big flows of data that we process
Networking experience, e.g. switch and firewall configuration and routing, is desirable
AWS cloud experience, e.g. EC2, S3, RDS, IAM, VPC, ECS/EKS is a plus
A self-starter who naturally assumes responsibility for driving projects forward
Fluency in English, both spoken and written. Comfortable working in a distributed team of multiple nationalities
You enjoy shaving yaks and have a thing for herding kittens
You understand the KISS (keep it simple stupid) principle
You are into the BSD stack, we are using both FreeBSD and OpenBSD at Flightradar24!
About Flightradar24
With over 3 million daily users, Flightradar24 is the world's most popular flight tracking service. Our app regularly tops the App Store and Google Play charts and our data is regularly cited by major media worldwide. We also offer a wide range of commercial services and customers include many of the largest names in aviation, including airlines, airports and manufacturers.
We're constantly adding new services and improving existing products. To help us meet those challenges, we're looking for creative, collaborative and tech-savvy applicants to join us.
