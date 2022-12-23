Systems Engineer
2022-12-23
YOUR RESPONSIBILITIES
• Provide technical support in on-boarding of new systems into the PAM service
• Perform PAM service administration activities in accordance with security standards (LCM, patching, troubleshooting, capacity planning, preferably through automation.
• Together with PAM team, manage the PAM environment and dependent capabilities, including Password Vaulting, Privileged Session Management, Multi-Factor Authentication
• Maintain documentation as it relates to configuration, processes, service records, asset inventories, topologies, admin manuals, support contacts, etc.
• Perform various functions and duties in support of audit and compliance deliverables of Directory Security
• Maintain core infrastructure service designs and configurations in accordance with IT standards
• Improve efficiencies through Scripting, Automation and Orchestration
• On-call duty with compensations may apply
TOGETHER AS A TEAM
We are quite autonomous, self-organizing and self-sufficient in many ways, which means part of our daily work is to define how we get things done together. We work towards outcome and value and measure our progress. This position is based in Sweden and will consist of both local and remote work.
We are passionate about the journey of the Identity into our complex landscape, where we provide a broad and secure experience for our customers.
We value individuals and interactions over processes and tools. We enjoy collaborating cross-functionally and working together to respond to changes.
QUESTIONS AND SUPPORT? LET'S CONNECT!
The role is based in Helsingborg, Malmö, or Älmhult, Sweden
We will be interviewing continuously and are looking forward to hearing from you!
Our primary concern since the outbreak of corona virus has been the health and safety of our co-workers and candidates. Because of this, we have adapted our recruiting processes to be fully digital.
