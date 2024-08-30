Systems Engineer - People Planning
2024-08-30
Who you are
Here at IKEA, we are looking to hire passionate engineers, excited about technology and innovative ways of working to shape the future of IKEA.
You are aware of and appreciate IKEAs corporate identity, core values and vision of creating a better everyday life for the many people.
Why we will love you
At IKEA, you're welcome no matter where you come from, what you believe, and what you look like. We don't even care how you have furnished your home. We're interested in you simply because you're you. Our different views, backgrounds, and personalities make us better understand our customers, give us more fun at work and spark more and better ideas. Perhaps your unique take on something could lead to a great idea that creates a better everyday life for the many people.
A day in your life with us...
As a System Engineer you will be part of a team that designs, builds and supports the products in our domain. You will:
• Be part of the iterative design process with the team
• Work together with our SaaS providers UKG and Legion to define and create solution design between Ingka and the providers.
• Configure UKG Pro and Legion solution according to Ingka specific requirements
• Create custom reports on UKG Pro and Legion
• Support and partly build extensions to UKG Pro and Legion based on unique IKEA requirements
• Make sure our documentation and specifications are always up to date
• Support the products we develop in production
In this role you will report to the Engineering Manager.
About this work area
In People Planning sub-domain we want to be able to build and configure our products as independently as possible to deliver fast outcome to our end-users. Since our product landscape contains external solutions, such as UKG Pro and Legion. We need to empower our team with this specific skills and experience of UKG Pro and Legion.
We're the ones who make it possible for people to have a smarter life at home and a hassle-free and rewarding shopping experience. Together we work to find new digital solutions for every business need to help make IKEA a great and efficient place to work. We like to think of ourselves as innovative and modern, and we believe that nothing would actually work without us.
To succeed in the role, we see that you have:
Good experience from various implementations of UKG Pro and Legion. Ideally as a technical role worked with Timekeeping accruals Advance scheduling etc.
Required certifications of UKG Pro and Legion
Good experience of integrations work, to and from UKG and Legion solutions with Data translation and API mappings
Good Experience creating custom reports from UKG and Legion data.
Good experience working in agile software development teams with an emphasis on self-organization
Experience of building extensions of UKG Pro and Legion* Understanding of API design. API 1st mindset, REST API design
Understanding of event-based architecture
The IKEA culture and values are naturally integrated into our business and day to day work life. For you to thrive and grow with IKEA it's important for us that you share our values! You can read more regarding our values and life at IKEA on our website www.ikea.com.
Questions and support? Let's connect!
What inspires me and is the reason for loving my job at IKEA? I would say it's many things, first of all it's a company with fantastic values and we are really using our values as a guiding star in everything we do.
But if we go into specifics what me (and hopefully you) can do to make a difference? One example is how we are set up in our team. We as a team have the accountability of our product end to end, if we make a mistake that is fine. But it's also us as a team that needs to solve the mistake and learn from it. To be able to take on this accountability we need to have a team with different personality and core skills in the Engineering sector. This is what inspire me, that one individual cannot solve everything, but as a team, we can do magic!
Please apply directly for this role, or contact Chris from our recruitment team (chris.hamil@ingka.com
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-13
