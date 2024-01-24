Systems Engineer - Instrumentation Section, Rockets and Balloons Department

Svenska Rymd AB / Datajobb / Kiruna
2024-01-24


Visa alla datajobb i Kiruna, Gällivare, Jokkmokk, Pajala, Överkalix eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos Svenska Rymd AB i Kiruna, Solna, Huddinge eller i hela Sverige

Systems Engineer at the Instrumentation Section, Rockets and Balloons Department

Do you want to be part of creating history in the Swedish Space Industry? Do you want to be part of a team that works with new capabilities for Space Operations? Now there is a unique opportunity for you to join us within the public assignment with a focus on supporting Research and Science missions in Space while making our world more sustainable.

YOUR ROLE

Join our team at SSC, where we lead in maintaining and developing ground and airborne systems for aerospace communication. As a key player, you'll contribute to the sustainability of rocket count-down systems, balloon navigation systems, telemetry equipment, flight-termination systems, telecom infrastructure, and scientific instrumentation. The Instrumentation team supports other parts of SSC such as the Orbital Launch and Rocket Test department at Esrange and Payload and Flight systems in Solna.

Examples of work tasks:

• Hands-on support for the setup, operation, and maintenance of the ground and airborne systems used in sounding rockets and scientific ballooning campaigns.
• Troubleshooting and analyzing system issues.
• Supporting the development of new systems.
• Actively contributing to the success of projects and campaigns through effective communication and collaboration in a team environment.

WHO YOU ARE

We are looking for a highly motivated engineer to join our SSC team. The ideal candidate will boast a background in electronics or network engineering, with RF-engineering expertise viewed as an additional asset. As a vital member of the Rockets and Balloons Department, you will actively contribute to launching and test campaigns, occasionally scheduled outside regular working hours.

Requirements:

• Hold a bachelor's or master's degree in a technical field or possess corresponding experience.
• Proficient in English.
• Genuine interest in technology.
• Ability to form a holistic view and enjoy problem-solving.
• Possess a proactive attitude, a strong desire to learn, and adapt to changing circumstances.
• Must have a valid driver's license and access to a car.

WE OFFER YOU

• A challenging and engaging position within a dynamic environment in a global company.
• A job that entails a variety of tasks from the preparation to the execution of rocket and balloon campaigns.
• The opportunity to work with a dynamic and innovative team on cutting-edge projects

LOCATION

This position is stationed at Esrange Space Center.

NEXT STEP

If you are passionate about technology and are looking for a challenging and rewarding career, please apply today. Interviews are held continuously.

Please be advised that as part of the recruitment process, this position includes a background control and security interview. We sincerely appreciate your understanding and cooperation in this matter.

Ersättning
Månadslön

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-22
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Svenska Rymd AB (org.nr 556166-5836)

Arbetsplats
SSC

Övrig information om företaget/organisationen
Offentliga upphandlingar där Svenska Rymd AB varit leverantör

Jobbnummer
8417867

Prenumerera på jobb från Svenska Rymd AB

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Svenska Rymd AB: