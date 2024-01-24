Systems Engineer - Instrumentation Section, Rockets and Balloons Department
Svenska Rymd AB / Datajobb / Kiruna Visa alla datajobb i Kiruna
2024-01-24
, Gällivare
, Jokkmokk
, Pajala
, Överkalix
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Svenska Rymd AB i Kiruna
, Solna
, Huddinge
eller i hela Sverige
Systems Engineer at the Instrumentation Section, Rockets and Balloons Department
Do you want to be part of creating history in the Swedish Space Industry? Do you want to be part of a team that works with new capabilities for Space Operations? Now there is a unique opportunity for you to join us within the public assignment with a focus on supporting Research and Science missions in Space while making our world more sustainable.
YOUR ROLE
Join our team at SSC, where we lead in maintaining and developing ground and airborne systems for aerospace communication. As a key player, you'll contribute to the sustainability of rocket count-down systems, balloon navigation systems, telemetry equipment, flight-termination systems, telecom infrastructure, and scientific instrumentation. The Instrumentation team supports other parts of SSC such as the Orbital Launch and Rocket Test department at Esrange and Payload and Flight systems in Solna.
Examples of work tasks:
• Hands-on support for the setup, operation, and maintenance of the ground and airborne systems used in sounding rockets and scientific ballooning campaigns.
• Troubleshooting and analyzing system issues.
• Supporting the development of new systems.
• Actively contributing to the success of projects and campaigns through effective communication and collaboration in a team environment.
WHO YOU ARE
We are looking for a highly motivated engineer to join our SSC team. The ideal candidate will boast a background in electronics or network engineering, with RF-engineering expertise viewed as an additional asset. As a vital member of the Rockets and Balloons Department, you will actively contribute to launching and test campaigns, occasionally scheduled outside regular working hours.
Requirements:
• Hold a bachelor's or master's degree in a technical field or possess corresponding experience.
• Proficient in English.
• Genuine interest in technology.
• Ability to form a holistic view and enjoy problem-solving.
• Possess a proactive attitude, a strong desire to learn, and adapt to changing circumstances.
• Must have a valid driver's license and access to a car.
WE OFFER YOU
• A challenging and engaging position within a dynamic environment in a global company.
• A job that entails a variety of tasks from the preparation to the execution of rocket and balloon campaigns.
• The opportunity to work with a dynamic and innovative team on cutting-edge projects
LOCATION
This position is stationed at Esrange Space Center.
NEXT STEP
If you are passionate about technology and are looking for a challenging and rewarding career, please apply today. Interviews are held continuously.
Please be advised that as part of the recruitment process, this position includes a background control and security interview. We sincerely appreciate your understanding and cooperation in this matter. Ersättning
Månadslön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Svenska Rymd AB
(org.nr 556166-5836) Arbetsplats
SSC Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Svenska Rymd AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8417867