Systems Engineer - Backend

Gaming, Twitch, YouTube & Influencer Marketing - is that something you are passionate about?

We're looking for a Systems Engineer who thrives in a fast-paced, high-energy environment and who lives and breathes gaming, you will be part of an environment that supports your individual growth and values curiosity.

At Wehype you will work in the tech team that design and engineer products that help us manage and execute authentic and engaging large-scale influencer marketing campaigns centered around the most influential gamers in the world.

Our architecture

* Angular front-end utilising Redux for state management.
* .NET Web API with Microsoft SQL database
* ElasticSearch and Amazon Redshift for search and analytics
* Micro-services in .NET Core
* Hosting on AWS

What you will do

* Collaborate with software engineers and product owners.
* Integrate our platform with multiple external services such as Twitch, Youtube, Discord, and more.
* Discuss new product features with the rest of the team and how their implementation could work
* Architect and build reliable, maintainable API's and backend services

Who you are

* You have at least 3 years of experience with C# and SQL databases
* You have previous experience of building and maintaining web APIs, external integrations and micro-services
* You are passionate about what you do and have an interest in keeping up with current best practices in your areas of expertise
* You learn quickly and are motivated by working collaboratively and continuously improving by giving and receiving feedback
* Previous experience of working with CI/CD and/or Testing is a bonus

Perks & benefits

* High end work equipment to get stuff done (Mac or Windows)
* Gaming stations (PC & Console) at work
* A team that will do everything to help you succeed in your role
* Wellness grant to cover your gym/training costs
* Breakfast at work

You will be working from our awesome office in central Uppsala, Sweden.

Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse

Publiceringsdatum
2020-08-26

Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-02-12
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Företag
Wehype Global AB

Jobbnummer
5333760

