Systems Engineer - Backend - Wehype Global AB - Elektronikjobb i Uppsala
Systems Engineer - Backend
Wehype Global AB / Elektronikjobb / Uppsala
2020-08-26
Gaming, Twitch, YouTube & Influencer Marketing - is that something you are passionate about?
We're looking for a Systems Engineer who thrives in a fast-paced, high-energy environment and who lives and breathes gaming, you will be part of an environment that supports your individual growth and values curiosity.
At Wehype you will work in the tech team that design and engineer products that help us manage and execute authentic and engaging large-scale influencer marketing campaigns centered around the most influential gamers in the world.
Our architecture
Angular front-end utilising Redux for state management.
.NET Web API with Microsoft SQL database
ElasticSearch and Amazon Redshift for search and analytics
Micro-services in .NET Core
Hosting on AWS
What you will do
Collaborate with software engineers and product owners.
Integrate our platform with multiple external services such as Twitch, Youtube, Discord, and more.
Discuss new product features with the rest of the team and how their implementation could work
Architect and build reliable, maintainable API's and backend services
Who you are
You have at least 3 years of experience with C# and SQL databases
You have previous experience of building and maintaining web APIs, external integrations and micro-services
You are passionate about what you do and have an interest in keeping up with current best practices in your areas of expertise
You learn quickly and are motivated by working collaboratively and continuously improving by giving and receiving feedback
Previous experience of working with CI/CD and/or Testing is a bonus
Perks & benefits
High end work equipment to get stuff done (Mac or Windows)
Gaming stations (PC & Console) at work
A team that will do everything to help you succeed in your role
Wellness grant to cover your gym/training costs
Breakfast at work
You will be working from our awesome office in central Uppsala, Sweden.
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse
Publiceringsdatum
2020-08-26
Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse
Företag
Wehype Global AB
Jobbnummer
5333760
