Systems Engineer - Backend - Wehype Global AB - Elektronikjobb i Uppsala

Gaming, Twitch, YouTube & Influencer Marketing - is that something you are passionate about?We're looking for a Systems Engineer who thrives in a fast-paced, high-energy environment and who lives and breathes gaming, you will be part of an environment that supports your individual growth and values curiosity.At Wehype you will work in the tech team that design and engineer products that help us manage and execute authentic and engaging large-scale influencer marketing campaigns centered around the most influential gamers in the world.Our architectureAngular front-end utilising Redux for state management..NET Web API with Microsoft SQL databaseElasticSearch and Amazon Redshift for search and analyticsMicro-services in .NET CoreHosting on AWSWhat you will doCollaborate with software engineers and product owners.Integrate our platform with multiple external services such as Twitch, Youtube, Discord, and more.Discuss new product features with the rest of the team and how their implementation could workArchitect and build reliable, maintainable API's and backend servicesWho you areYou have at least 3 years of experience with C# and SQL databasesYou have previous experience of building and maintaining web APIs, external integrations and micro-servicesYou are passionate about what you do and have an interest in keeping up with current best practices in your areas of expertiseYou learn quickly and are motivated by working collaboratively and continuously improving by giving and receiving feedbackPrevious experience of working with CI/CD and/or Testing is a bonusPerks & benefitsHigh end work equipment to get stuff done (Mac or Windows)Gaming stations (PC & Console) at workA team that will do everything to help you succeed in your roleWellness grant to cover your gym/training costsBreakfast at workYou will be working from our awesome office in central Uppsala, Sweden.