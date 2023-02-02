Systems Architecture EDS
Job Description
As the Systems Architecture Lead, you will deploy Aptiv's smart vehicle architecture, innovation road map and best practices within Aptiv business units to ensure common design methodology, margin improvement and flawless program execution.
Your Role
Perform systems and architecture studies and identify optimization opportunities and margin improvements.
Be contact person and mentor/trainer for systems engineering in the service centers.
Elaborate and develop E/E Architect. inspired by the APTIV innovation Road Map.
Close collaboration with the customers and internal functions of EDS, CS, ASUX teams.
Promote efficient EDS design to maximize margin.
Being engaged with the customer team and the Aptiv business units.
Support RFQ process and identify Aptiv's technology enhancements.
Analyze and define optimization key elements in the vehicle electrical design.
Perform analysis on the vehicle power distribution system, grounding, harness partitioning, network topology and subsystems design.
Challenge customer specification and define opportunities.
Support benchmarking studies.
Your Background
Bachelor's degree in Electrical engineering or similar.
5+ years experience with EDS electrical systems design.
Experience in systems optimization and architecture definition.
Experience in schematics development and different ECAD tools.
Simulation CAE tools.
Complexity management.
Experience in EDS HV design.
Aptiv Rewards & Advantages
Competitive compensation package .
Learning, professional growth and development in a world recognized international environment.
Access to internal & external training, coaching & certifications.
Recognition for innovation and excellence.
Opportunities to give back to the community.
Meaningful work that makes a difference in the world
Some see differences. We see perspectives that make us stronger.
Diversity and Inclusion are sources of innovation and creativity, both of which are essential to Aptiv's success. Everyday our diverse team comes together, drives innovation, pursues solutions, and meets challenges using their unique abilities, perspectives and talents, changing what tomorrow brings. When you join our team, you'll get encouraged to think boldly, express your viewpoint and innovate as a matter of habit.
Some See Technology. We See a Way to Make Connections.
At Aptiv, we don't just see the world differently; we work to change reality. That means developing technology that rewrites the rules of what's possible in the pursuit of making transportation safer, greener and more connected. Today there are more than 180,000 of us globally, located in 44 countries, and united by one mission. Join the movement and together, let's change tomorrow.
Privacy Notice - Active Candidates: https://www.aptiv.com/privacy-notice-active-candidates
Aptiv is an equal employment opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, disability status, protected veteran status or any other characteristic protected by law.
