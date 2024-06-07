Systemingenjör
2024-06-07
We have a requirement for the position of Systemingenjör with one of our client.
Location: Linköping/Norrköping
Requirement:
• Experience in the systems engineering role of 3-12 years.
• Ability to work independently and in a team.
• Experience in requirements management, design and verification.
• Fluency in both written and oral skills in Swedish and English.
• Requires Swedish citizenship
• Background check may be performed.
Apply by sending your CV with small motivation to: info@progalaxy.se
Selections and interviews are ongoing and a decision can be made before the last response date.
Phone: 0739488808
Job Types: Temporary, Contract
Contract length: 16 months
Application Deadline: 30-06-2024
