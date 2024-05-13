Systemadministratör
2024-05-13
Job description
Do you want to contribute to the safer use of medicines and vaccines for everyone everywhere? We are looking for a System Administrator to join our Digital Workplace team, where you will be safeguarding our critical IT infrastructure.
Responsibilities
What you will do
As a system administrator, you will manage the digital user experience for staff members, enabling smooth transitions and efficient access to necessary systems and resources. You will work with cross-functional teams to safeguard our internal systems, protect sensitive data, and maintain business continuity. Your duties will include managing security protocols, conducting disaster recovery tests, and implementing best practices.
What's in it for you?
UMC offers a creative, inspiring, fun, and collaborative work environment, where your ideas will be every bit as valued as your technical expertise. We take great pride in our work and our processes, and make time to learn and improve. At UMC, you have a 37 hour work week and a generous holiday allowance depending on your age, from a minimum of 28 days per year up to 35 days per year when you turn 40. This is a full-time role at our office in the heart of Uppsala, Sweden, with flexible hours and hybrid possibilities.
We hope to hear from you shortly!
Applications will be reviewed as they are submitted, so send yours in without delay. In this recruitment we are collaborating with Randstad Digital. For questions regarding this position, please contact recruitment consultant Julia Rhönnstad, 072-987 2754, julia.rhonnstad@randstad.se
Qualifications
Who you are
Ideally, you are a highly skilled system administrator with a strong background in onboarding/offboarding processes, device management, and identity access management. You are proficient in Microsoft 365, and used to providing technical support for e.g., Intune, SharePoint, and Exchange, as well as Entra ID. Your ability to configure and troubleshoot these platforms effectively will be critical to your success in this role.
Experience in IT security fundamentals and endpoints is essential, as you will have a key role in keeping our systems safe and secure. As a strong team player with excellent communication skills, you work well with diverse teams and stakeholders. You are also able to work independently and drive your own projects. You are ready to explore the future of Infrastructure as Code, automating tasks with PowerShell scripts. Familiarity with agile methodologies, particularly Kanban and scrum ceremonies, would be advantageous.
About the company
WHO Collaborating Centre The Uppsala Monitoring Centre
Uppsala Monitoring Centre (UMC) is a non-profit, self-funded foundation that works alongside the World Health Organization and other stakeholders to enable the safer use of medicines and vaccines for everyone everywhere. As a leader in the development of pharmacovigilance science and research methods, UMC explores the safety of medicines and vaccines and offers products and services used by health regulatory authorities and the pharmaceutical industry worldwide. For more than 45 years, UMC has provided scientific and operational support to the WHO Programme for International Drug Monitoring.
UMC's official language is English. We normally apply a probationary period to new appointments.
