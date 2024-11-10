System- & Software tester to Mycronic High Flex!
Think of the most high-tech electronic products you can imagine. Then think one step further. What technology creates the most advanced high-tech products of today? Mycronic does. With unique and world-leading production solutions, Mycronic spearheads the electronics industry, but with a humility in understanding that the key to success is a passion for both business and technology, and above all, for people. Right now, Mycronic is on a journey of growth, where we continue to explore new markets and expand worldwide. To be able to do this, we need people who want to join us on our journey. If you have a few years of experience (and above all, a big passion for) system testing, this is for you!
OM TJÄNSTEN
With headquarters in Sweden, Mycronic is a global organization with subsidiaries, agents, and distributors in over 50 countries. Mycronic has experienced strong growth in recent years, both organically and through acquisitions. Mycronic is divided into four divisions, and in this role, you will belong to Assembly Solutions High Flex (HF). HF is a leading provider of equipment and solutions for surface mount technology (SMT) to electronics manufacturers who require rapid production adjustments while maintaining high efficiency. HF delivers systems for circuit board assembly, including both complete line solutions and individual systems for specific process steps, as well as advanced software for assembly process management and connected factories. In this role, you will be part of a global team with colleagues in Sweden, France, Japan, Germany, and Switzerland, consisting of mechanical and electronics engineers, software developers, testers, and architects. Due to the growth Mycronic is experiencing, they need to expand the team with a system and software tester in Sweden.
You are offered
• The opportunity to work in a global team with knowledgeable colleagues who are good at sharing their expertise.
• Employment at a world-leading, stable company.
• Work with a highly sought-after product with strong customer interest.
Job Tasks
You will work in a broad role where the majority of tasks are performed on-site in Täby/Kista, where the R&D lab and production are located. You have an important role in ensuring the quality and functionality of both hardware and software before delivery to customers. In cases where customers identify issues, you will work with other engineers to test and solve these issues to deliver the best products and services to Mycronics' customers.
You will, for example...
• Plan and conduct system-level testing of software features and bug fixes developed by the global team.
• Plan and conduct regression testing at the system level in Sweden.
• Support production in Sweden when there are challenges with hardware and software.
• Support the service organization in resolving customer issues. This can include training on how the system works, configuration, or troubleshooting by conducting tests to reproduce errors to confirm software bugs or hardware issues. This work often takes place in Mycronics' R&D lab, but travel to customer sites may be necessary to resolve customer issues.
• Travel to beta-test customers to install and conduct beta tests.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
This role is for someone passionate about improving product quality. You have a strong ability to communicate with various people both internally and externally, and you want to be an essential part of the team, working together to solve the issues that arise.
In addition, we expect you to have...
• A technical education
• At least a few years of experience in system testing (hardware and software)
• A strong interest in working with system testing, even in the long term
• Very good knowledge in English
It is considered advantageous if you have...
• Knowledge in Swedish
Other Information
• Start date: By agreement
• Scope: Full-time
• Location: Täby/Kista - Mycronic plans to move its office and production to Kista at the end of 2025.
• Contact Information: Responsible recruitment consultant Johanna Sorell, johanna.sorell@academicwork.se
, and Recruitment Coordinator Minna Loosaar, minna.loosaar@academicwork.se
.
• The recruitment process is handled by Academic Work, and Mycronic requests that all questions regarding the process goes to Academic Work.
Recruitment Process
• Telephone interview with Academic Work
• Problem-solving and personality test
• In-depth interview with Academic Work
• Interviews with Mycronic
• Reference check + decision
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
Read more about Mycronic on their website: https://www.mycronic.com/ Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
